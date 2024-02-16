GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are proud to announce that 2,574 new housing units will be built quickly as part of 47 projects across Quebec, thanks to $900 million in federal funding provided to Quebec through the Canada-Quebec agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund, plus new investments totalling $900 million announced by Quebec during its fall 2023 economic update. These 47 projects were selected during the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) second call for projects under the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ).

Considering the particularly severe housing crisis in the Outaouais region, the governments of Canada and Quebec are pleased to announce that close to 300 of the planned units will be built there, including 79 for students at the Université du Québec en Outaouais. The Minister of Higher Education has already confirmed a $6.4 million contribution to this student housing project.

The other two projects are as follows:

Sacré-Cœur, part of Habitations de l'Outaouais Métropolitain, should provide 198 housing units for families.

Accueil-Parrainage Outaouais intends to create a 19-unit building for newcomers.

The announcement was made by France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, and the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, on behalf of Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. Attendees included the federal MPs for Pontiac, Sophie Chatel, and Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation, Stéphane Lauzon, as well as the MNAs for Chapleau, Hull, and Gatineau, Mathieu Lévesque, Suzanne Tremblay, and Robert Bussière.

The Government of Quebec will fund these projects through the SHQ's PHAQ. The Government of Canada will provide funding through the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF). Municipalities are also financial partners for these projects. They must provide a contribution equivalent to at least 40% of the SHQ's base grant.

"Less than two months after signing a historic agreement with the Government of Canada, we are already set to announce more than 2,500 additional housing units to be built as part of the PHAQ. This is in addition to the 999 units announced last December. We are keeping our promise to increase construction of affordable housing by building these 3,500 units. Every Quebecer deserves a home that meets their needs. We will continue our efforts to increase the housing supply across the province."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand

"The agreement we have reached with the Government of Quebec will enable us to build more housing, faster, for Quebecers. The historic investments and initiatives that the Government of Quebec will put in place to help municipalities increase density and reduce construction times will enable the construction of tens of thousands of new homes. With the creation of 2,500 new housing units, we're starting to see the HAF at work in Quebec."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I would like to congratulate the organizations behind the projects supported by our government. Your work is helping to increase the supply of housing on our territory. Of the 300 units that have been announced, I would like to highlight the significant contribution of my two colleagues, France-Élaine Duranceau and Pascale Déry, to the student residences project, which today receives a contribution of $6.4 million. The unified campus project takes on its full meaning when we give ourselves the means to adequately house our current and future students."

Mathieu Lacombe, Quebec Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister Responsible for Youth, and Minister Responsible for the Outaouais Region

"Our government understands the importance of safe, affordable and accessible housing. It's the catalyst that enables Quebecers to pursue their education, find a job and seize the opportunities available to them. When there's a housing shortage, the entire Quebec economy suffers. With today's announcement, we are pursuing our goal of removing barriers, investing in the economy and helping everyone in Quebec find a home."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier and Quebec Lieutenant

"Lack of housing shouldn't be a barrier to education, and that's why we're taking action. Thanks to these new investments, we're enabling our higher education institutes to play their full role in training the next generation and attracting students from all over Quebec and beyond. I'm also delighted to support the construction of a new student residence at UQO, a project so eagerly awaited by the community!"

Pascale Déry, Minister of Higher Education

"By building more affordable housing faster, our government is opening up new opportunities for growth in Gatineau. By working together, we can equip our communities with new tools to help them realize their potential and turn opportunity into reality. With today's announcement, I'm delighted to see the impact of the HAF in the Outaouais region."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"I'm proud of the addition of these 300 affordable housing units in my riding for families, students and newcomers. It's important to recognize the work of all the organizations behind these housing projects. Thanks to the financial support of all our partners, these projects will be able to get off the ground and meet essential needs in our communities."

Suzanne Tremblay, Member of the National Assembly for Hull and Temporary Chair

"This announcement is excellent news for Gatineau and demonstrates the government of Québec's and the government of Canada's recognition of the regional particularities and major housing-related issues in our city. I'd like to stress the importance of working together to solve the housing crisis. Together, this year we are firmly committed to accelerating the construction of affordable, social and community housing."

France Bélisle, Mayor of Gatineau

Some of the households that move into these units could potentially benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend just 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the city where the projects are located (10%).

To keep the other units affordable, an affordability maintenance period will be required. This period could last up to 35 years. Assistance rates will also vary based on the term of the commitment. Rents may be indexed each year based on percentages set by the Tribunal administratif du logement.

The SHQ's PHAQ aims to engage all partners who can develop affordable housing projects. Co-operatives, nonprofits, housing bureaus and private-sector businesses can submit projects. The aim is also to accelerate residential construction, which is why the program's standards stipulate that the selected projects must be started within 12 months. (This period may be extended to 18 months in certain circumstances.)

On December 11, 2023 , the Government of Quebec announced the first wave of 14 projects from the second call for PHAQ projects (in French only) totalling 999 units.

, the Government of announced the first wave of 14 projects from the second call for PHAQ projects (in French only) totalling 999 units. The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4-billion federal initiative launched in March 2023 that includes $900 million earmarked for the Government of Quebec . Its goal is to accelerate construction of 100,000 housing units across the country.

federal initiative launched in that includes $900 million earmarked for the Government of . Its goal is to accelerate construction of 100,000 housing units across the country. The Government of Quebec also announced new investments of $900 million to accelerate housing construction as part of its fall 2023 economic update.

also announced new investments of $900 million to accelerate housing construction as part of its fall 2023 economic update. The HAF encourages local governments to implement sustainable initiatives that lower barriers to housing supply and development project approvals. Its long-term goal is to make housing more affordable for people in Canada .

The Government of Quebec is firmly committed to pursuing its efforts to accelerate the construction of residential units on its territory, notably through the Act respecting land use planning and development and other provisions. In addition, the Government of Quebec will set up an interdepartmental project acceleration unit in collaboration with Quebec municipalities, and will adopt new government directions for land use planning that include housing construction indicators on which municipalities will have to base their targets. It intends to propose legislative amendments, currently being drafted and subject to adoption by the National Assembly, to improve urban densification, facilitate authorization of residential building construction and shorten related delays as a result.

