A $10M contract was awarded by the City, firstly, for major work related to the complete redevelopment of St-Francis Boulevard and Jeffries Street; which involves the reconstruction of a segment of the water and sewer network over a distance of 250 to 300 meters of more than 1200 linear meters of pipes of all kinds, including the sanitary network, storm water, connections to all utility networks, in this case, gas and electricity. This work will take place between Salaberry Boulevard North and Rue des Tulipes, and then on Jeffries Street in its entirety.

"We are proud to contribute to the revitalization of such a strategic artery in Chateauguay where we have had the opportunity to demonstrate our high level of expertise in civil engineering work in the past and again recently," said the president of the ALI Excavation Group, Marc-André Loiselle, who added that the company's attachment to the city of Chateauguay is especially demonstrated by its active community involvement with young people, having become an important partner-sponsor of the Grenadiers Hockey Club of the Quebec Midget AAA League (LHMAAAQ). This ALI Excavation project will be launched at the end of September and will be delivered in the summer of 2022.

A second contract of nearly $2M was awarded to the company following a call for tenders by the Société Québécoise des Infrastructures, S.Q.I., for all the civil engineering work related to the development and preparation of the site that will receive the new Châteauguay Seniors' Home (Maison des aîné(e)s de Châteauguay), which will be located on d'Anjou Boulevard and will have 120 places for the region's population, including 96 places for seniors and 24 other places for adults with specific and particular needs. Site grading, paving of parking lots and service areas, storm drainage, sidewalks and concrete curbs will begin gradually in October 2021 for delivery in the summer of 2022.

The president of the Ali Excavation Group said he believes that the company, in addition to becoming more and more integrated into the Chateauguay community, will surely be able to take advantage of its unique expertise in the field and develop an interesting niche market in the sector of the metamorphosis of conventional and long-term care facilities, which will generate total investments of more than 2.6 billion dollars ($2.6B) on the part of the Quebec government over the coming years.

SOURCE ALI Excavation Group

For further information: Source: Marc-André Loiselle - President; Contacts : Alexandre Dumas, T. 514 843-1901, C. 514 898-4636, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.aliexcavation.com/

