More than 10,000 racers participated in the 16th Annual Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon, raising over $500,000 for local community charities

At press time, the Scotiabank Charity Challenge had raised over $500,000 in support of 61 official charities. The total funds raised is expected to continue to grow as fundraising remains open until July 8, 2019.

"At Scotiabank, investing in our communities has been a focus for 187 years. Through the Scotiabank Charity Challenge, we aim to inspire individuals to fundraise in support of their favourite charities," says Jim Rogers, District Vice President, Halifax at Scotiabank. "Our goal has always been to help create a better life for people in the communities we serve, and with the Scotiabank Charity Challenge, we've raised over $500,000 so far at this year's Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon. This is an accomplishment to be proud of, and I know that the funds raised will have a huge impact in the communities where we live, work, and run."

The Scotiabank Charity Challenge is a turnkey fundraising program that provides a simple way for participants in these races to support local causes that make a significant impact on Canadian communities. Participating charities keep 100 percent of the proceeds raised, as Scotiabank pays for all transaction and credit card fees. Since 2003, over $70 million has been raised as part of the Scotiabank Charity Challenge across Canada.

Known for its inclusivity, the Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon welcomes all ages, abilities and fitness levels to participate in one of the seven running events: Doctors Nova Scotia Youth Run, Lifemark 5KM, GoodLife FITNESS 10KM, BOYNECLARKE LLP 15KM, Medavie Blue Cross Half Marathon, Killam Marathon Team Relay and Scotiabank Full Marathon. This year's Doctors Nova Scotia Youth Run welcomed 3,000 young people to the start line, with participants ranging from just a few weeks old up to 15 years of age. Overall, the 16th annual Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon welcomed 10,153 participants to the event.

Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon Results

Scotiabank Full Marathon

Male

1. Cal Dewolfe of Conquerall Mills, Nova Scotia; 2:34.41

2. Dennis Mbelenzi, Halifax, Nova Scotia; 2:44:02.1

3. Matthias Mueller, Middle Sackville, Nova Scotia; 2:52.56

Female

1. Clara Lownie, London, Ontario; 3:24.24

2. Rebecca Cornick, Halifax, Nova Scotia; 3:26.41

3. Leah Kutcher, Halifax, Nova Scotia; 3:28.09

Medavie Blue Cross Half-Marathon

Male

1. Donald Rasmussen, Antigonish, Nova Scotia; 1:15.50

2. Dmitriy Shulga, Halifax, Nova Scotia; 1:20.11

3. Matthew Callaghan, Timberlea, Nova Scotia 1:22.26

Female

1. Morgan Hawkes, Fredericton, New Brunswick; 1:34.17

2. Andrea Whynot, Conquerall Bank, Nova Scotia; 1:36.21

3. Maude Bertrand, Pont Rouge, Quebec; 1:36.26

BOYNECLARKE LLP 15KM

Male

1. Justin Clarke, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia; 56.02

2. Ian Loughhead, Beechville, Nova Scotia; 56.33

3. Neil Lang, Halifax, Nova Scotia; 57.35

Female

1. Emily Clarke, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia; 1:03.50

2. Erin MacNeil, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia; 1:04.48

3. Shauna Wilcox, Halifax, Nova Scotia; 1:06.53

GoodLife Fitness 10KM

Male

1. Paul MacLellan, Antigonish, Nova Scotia; 33.08

2. Brent Addison, Halifax, Nova Scotia; 36.47

3. Ben Firth, Lake Echo, Nova Scotia; 37.55

Female

1. Madalyn Higgins, Middle Musquodoboit, Nova Scotia; 40.17

2. Terra Manca, Edmonton, Alberta; 40.53

3. Emma Moore, Charlottetown, PEI; 41.07

Lifemark 5KM

Male

1. Thomas White, Halifax, Nova Scotia; 16.17

2. Greg Wiezorek, Halifax, Nova Scotia; 16.18

3. Stephane Piccinin, Halifax, Nova Scotia; 16:56

Female

1. Abby Lewis, Beaver Bank, Nova Scotia; 17:56

2. Hana Marmura, Antigonish, Nova Scotia; 18:44

3. Catherine Thompson, Antigonish, Nova Scotia; 18:59

Wheelchair Divison

1. Ben Brown, Cambridge, Nova Scotia; 13:51

"Thanks to the support of the community, the 16th annual Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon was an incredible success," said Rod McCulloch, Chair of the Board of Directors, Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon. "The city of Halifax truly does rally behind this event and every participant, fundraiser, sponsor, volunteer and spectator should be proud of what they accomplished this weekend."

Scotiabank offers the Scotiabank Charity Challenge at six sponsored marathon events across Canada including Montréal, Halifax, Ottawa, Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto.

For more highlights and complete race results, please visit: www.sportstats.ca

About Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon

Known as 'the people's marathon', the Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon welcomes all ages, abilities and fitness levels to the start line. With the help of more than 1,500 volunteers, the event hosts seven fitness events (Lifemark 5KM, GoodLife FITNESS 10KM, BOYNECLARKE LLP 15KM, The Medavie Blue Cross Half Marathon, Scotiabank Full Marathon, Killam Marathon Team Relay and the Doctors Nova Scotia Youth Run-2KM and 4KM), and the largest Active Living Expo in Atlantic Canada. Through the Scotiabank Charity Challenge, over 61 local charities raise more than half a million dollars annually. The event takes place annually in the late spring in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

About Scotiabank

At Scotiabank, we aim to support organizations that are committed to helping young people reach their infinite potential. Young people are our future leaders and Scotiabank's goal is to help ensure that they have the necessary skills and resources they need to support their success. Together with our employees, the Bank supports causes at a grassroots level. Recognized as a leader for our charitable donations and philanthropic activities, in 2018, Scotiabank contributed more than $80 million to help our communities around the world.

Scotiabank is Canada's international bank and a leading financial services provider in the Americas. We are dedicated to helping our more than 25 million customers become better off through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 99,000 employees and assets of over $1 trillion (as at April 30, 2019), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.



