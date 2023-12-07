Code sets voluntary commitments for organizations to demonstrate responsible development and management of advanced generative artificial intelligence systems

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) technology are benefiting society in many ways, including in improving supply chain management, enhancing health care and precision medicine, and helping tackle environmental sustainability challenges. These advances, however, have also reaffirmed the urgency of ensuring that AI systems, particularly advanced generative AI systems, are developed and used safely. That is why the Government of Canada recently launched the Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced that eight more organizations have undertaken this voluntary commitment in support of the ongoing development of a robust, responsible AI ecosystem in Canada. New signatories include:

AltaML

BlueDot

CGI

kama.ai

IBM

Protexxa Inc.

Resemble AI

Scale AI

The code identifies measures that organizations are encouraged to apply to their operations when they are developing and managing advanced generative AI systems. In addition, Canada continues to engage in domestic and international discussions supporting the creation of common standards and safeguards for generative AI systems.

The code is based on the input received from a cross-section of stakeholders through these engagements and through the consultation on the development of a Canadian code of practice for generative AI systems. The government has published a report that summarizes feedback received during the consultation.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to ensuring Canadians can trust AI systems used across the economy, which in turn can accelerate safe AI adoption. In undertaking our Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems, leading Canadian organizations continue to adopt responsible measures for advanced generative AI systems that will help build safety and trust as the technology spreads. We will continue to ensure Canada's AI policies are fit for purpose in a fast-changing world."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"At CGI, we are pleased to see the Government of Canada taking a strong position on this important topic as we believe that realizing the tremendous benefits of AI innovation requires principles and governance that balance human-centric and responsible use practices. We are proud to be a signatory to Canada's voluntary AI code of conduct, which reinforces our plan to allocate $1 billion over the next three years to continually expand our AI-based capabilities."

– François Boulanger, President and Chief Operating Officer, CGI

"There is a tremendous opportunity on the doorstep of Canadian businesses and government to harness the power of AI for good. But for the benefits of generative AI to truly take hold, both businesses and government must ensure the right guardrails are in place, and Canada's voluntary AI code of conduct will play a key role in ensuring responsible adoption. As a global leader in AI innovation, IBM believes businesses must embed ethics into their AI applications and processes to build trust and protect against possible risks such as bias and discrimination. We are pleased to join the Canadian government and other organizations in this effort to ensure the development and deployment of generative AI applications are used in smart and trusted ways."

– Christina Montgomery, Vice President and Chief Privacy & Trust Officer, IBM

Quick facts

The Government of Canada has already taken significant steps toward ensuring that AI technology evolves responsibly and safely through the proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA), which was introduced in June 2022 as part of Bill C-27, also known as the Digital Charter Implementation Act, 2022.

has already taken significant steps toward ensuring that AI technology evolves responsibly and safely through the proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA), which was introduced in as part of Bill C-27, also known as the Digital Charter Implementation Act, 2022. AIDA is designed to promote the responsible design, development and use of AI systems in Canada's private sector, with a focus on systems with the greatest impact on health, safety and human rights (high-impact systems).

private sector, with a focus on systems with the greatest impact on health, safety and human rights (high-impact systems). Since the introduction of Bill C-27, the government has engaged extensively with stakeholders on AIDA and will continue to seek the advice of Canadians, experts—including the government's Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence—and international partners on the novel challenges posed by emerging AI technologies.

Bill C-27 was adopted at second reading in the House of Commons in April 2023 and was referred to the House of Commons Standing Committee on Industry and Technology for study.

Related product

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Audrey Champoux, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]