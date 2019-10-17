More News. Less Noise. CTV News Delivers Live Primetime Special CTV ELECTION 2019 Led by Chief News Anchor Lisa LaFlamme, October 21 Beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

– CTV News correspondents covering more than 60 locations across Canada –

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - CTV News today announced details for CTV ELECTION 2019, Canada's most comprehensive live federal election special, beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Monday, Oct. 21 and airing across CTV, CTV News Channel, BNN Bloomberg, and for live streaming on CTV.ca, CTVNews.ca, and the CTV and CTV News apps.

CTV's Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme leads CTV ELECTION 2019 live from CTV News' Election Headquarters, bringing viewers the most up-to-date results and reactions from a vast team of more than 60 correspondents reporting from across the country, including as far north as Iqaluit.

Joining LaFlamme to provide in-depth analysis are Evan Solomon, host of CTV's QUESTION PERIOD; CTV News National Affairs Correspondent, Omar Sachedina; BNN Bloomberg's Amanda Lang; CTV News' official pollster, Nik Nanos; and Environics Analytics expert Rupen Seoni.

CTV ELECTION 2019 also features live, up-to-the-minute reporting from CTV News correspondents stationed at key locations and the headquarters of every major federal party, including CTV Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, CTV POWER PLAY host Don Martin, and YOUR MORNING co-host Anne-Marie Mediwake. CTV News' Richard Madan continues to deliver Truth Tracker, separating the facts from the fake in the 40-day campaign.

"Canadians have consistently turned to CTV News for comprehensive and balanced reporting on all the key issues throughout this election, and on election night we'll bring viewers the complete story from coast-to-coast-to-coast," said LaFlamme. "We're looking forward to inviting the country into our conversation about politics as the results unfold in real time."

"CTV News will deliver all the stories that matter on election night, from the time the first polls close until the final results are in," said Wendy Freeman, President, CTV News. "As Canada's most-trusted news organization, it's our privilege to unlock CTV News' vast resources to deliver the most comprehensive, timely, and accurate reporting of everything Canadians need to know as we elect our next government."

