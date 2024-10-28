Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina and CTV News Announce Inaugural Recipients of the Sachedina ∙ CTV News ∙ Fellowship

– Emerging Canadian journalists Rukhsar Ali and Andre Joseph Cordeiro named inaugural Fellows –

– In partnership with RTDNF Canada and Massey College, the new fellowship program supports young journalists exploring a subject of significance to Canadians –

To tweet this release: https://thelede.ca/e2dukd

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - CTV News and Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina are pleased to announce that Rukhsar Ali and Andre Joseph Cordeiro have been selected as the recipients of the inaugural Sachedina ∙ CTV News ∙ Fellowship, in partnership with RTDNF Canada and the University of Toronto's Massey College.

The recipients of the Fellowship will produce a substantial and original piece of journalism that will be considered for publication on a CTV News platform and will explore a subject or theme that is significant to Canada and Canadians. Throughout the reporting process, the Fellows will receive academic mentoring from faculty at Massey College, and from the leading team of journalists at CTV National News. More information on the Sachedina ∙ CTV News ∙ Fellowship is available at CTVNews.ca.

Rukhsar Ali is a multiplatform journalist from Calgary with a passion for audio and video storytelling covering domestic and international issues of justice, politics, and climate change. She has previously reported for CBC, The Globe and Mail, and Global News, and produced for CBC and The Conversation. She holds a Master of Journalism degree from Carleton University where she received the CBC Joan Donaldson Scholarship and the Peter Stursberg Award in Conflict Journalism to support her audio documentary on responses to hate crimes against Black and Muslim women in the Prairies.

Andre Joseph Cordeiro is a journalist based in Montréal. With a rich background in podcasting, data journalism, open-source intelligence (OSINT), documentary, and video production, Cordeiro brings a unique and contemporary perspective to his teaching and storytelling. He has collaborated with and mentored numerous creators, journalists, and producers. His work has been featured on prominent platforms like CBC, Canadaland, and NPR, and he is working towards his MA in Digital Innovation in Journalism.

"We received a wide variety of exceptional submissions for the inaugural Sachedina ∙ CTV News ∙ Fellowship," said Sachedina. "Alongside RTDNF Canada and Massey College, all of us at CTV NATIONAL NEWS are dedicated to supporting and encouraging Rukhsar and AJ as they embark on this major journalism project, which is designed to produce a piece that challenges and enriches our understanding of the country."

"I'm so honoured to be an inaugural recipient of the Sachedina ∙ CTV News ∙ Fellowship," said Ali. "I'm looking forward to using this Fellowship to report on climate change and infrastructure issues that are growing concerns for all Canadians."

"I'm grateful to be one of the inaugural winners of the Sachedina ∙ CTV News ∙ Fellowship," said Cordeiro. "This new Fellowship represents a fantastic opportunity for the next generation of talented journalism storytellers to showcase their best work. For me, it's not just an opportunity ­­­­­­­­­­– it's a responsibility to shed light on the stories and moments that shape our nation. With the collaborative support of RTDNF/RTDNA, CTV News, and Massey College, I hope to craft a project that resonates with Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Journalism is about making a difference, and thanks to this Fellowship, I now have the platform to make an impact on a national scale."

"The applicants for the Sachedina ∙ CTV News ∙ Fellowship were outstanding, making the judges' selection process highly challenging. We analyzed a number of dynamic story proposals which would have generated keen interest to Canadians," said Bill Amos, President, RTDNF Canada. "We're very excited for the stories that our two inaugural Fellows will produce, and we believe this experience will be both educative and rewarding."

"Massey College is honoured to partner with CTV News and Omar Sachedina for the inaugural Sachedina ∙ CTV News ∙ Fellowship," said Jonathan Rose, Acting Principal, Massey College. "Our commitment to supporting and sustaining journalism in Canada remains steadfast. Through this Fellowship, we are proud to support the next generation of journalists by offering access to the Massey College community, where they can connect with subject matter experts and deepen their research in exploring subjects of significance to Canadians."

The inaugural year of the Fellowship features the selection of two Fellows, with one being selected annually moving forward. Each will receive $10,000 towards the completion of their project.

Canadians can continue to connect with CTV News to access all the comprehensive news they need by visiting CTVNews.ca , subscribing to the organization's daily newsletters , and by downloading the official CTV News app .

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada's radio, television, and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.

The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics , adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

About CTV News

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations. CTV News operations include CTV NEWS CHANNEL, BNN Bloomberg, CP24, and information programming, including CTV NATIONAL NEWS, POWER PLAY, and QUESTION PERIOD. Flagship news sites include CTVNews.ca, as well as CP24.com and BNNBloomberg.ca, and are complemented by the CTV News, CP24, and BNN Bloomberg apps, which provide a direct connection to Canada's most trusted news anytime and anywhere. With a perspective that is distinctly Canadian, CTV News brings Canadians the international and domestic news stories of the day and is the #1 news organization in Canada.

SOURCE CTV News

For more information, please contact: Rob Duffy, 416.384.5717 or [email protected]