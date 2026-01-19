OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - In 2025, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada and its portfolio partners made generational investments to build the strong communities Canadians need. These investments are building the housing and community infrastructure families rely on.

These investments resulted in almost 59,000 housing units and billions of dollars of contributions and low-interest loans invested in communities from coast to coast to coast.

The federal government made significant investments in core public infrastructure projects that improve Canadians' quality of life and make our communities more resilient, accessible, and inclusive, while creating jobs and supporting economic growth.

Together, we are building an economy by Canadians, for Canadians. These investments are already supporting our communities. Canadians can see most announced projects in their community on the housing and infrastructure project map. Please note that not all federally funded projects can be mapped. More information is available at the project map page.

Atlantic Canada 2025 Snapshot

$443.9 million in housing investments for construction and renewal of over 3,800 homes

$135.6 million to support transit projects that will help Canadians go to school, get to work, and explore their communities, including $5.5 million for active transportation infrastructure in and around Abegweit First Nation, Prince Edward Island.

$413.9 million to support green projects that will make buildings more energy efficient and communities more climate resilient, including $325 million to protect the Chignecto Isthmus from sea level rise.

$176.7 million to build or repair critical water, wastewater, and stormwater systems to help communities with pressing sanitary needs and enable them to grow, including $3.7 million to extend water infrastructure in Clarenville, Newfoundland and Labrador, to allow for more affordable housing construction.

Under the Unsheltered Homelessness Encampment Initiative, the federal government invested $14.6 million in the Atlantic region to address urgent needs of people experiencing homelessness.

More than $1.3 million through the Veteran Homelessness Program (VHP) to help connect Veterans experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness to housing supports in New Brunswick's urban areas.

Over $166.1 million in Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) allocations to help communities fund the infrastructure they need.

1,430 housing units announced through Build Canada Homes for the development at Shannon Park, a large, multi-phase redevelopment in Dartmouth delivering mixed-market homes, including public, supportive, and affordable housing.

Canada Infrastructure Bank

In 2025, the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) has committed $4.875 billion in loans for clean power, green infrastructure, public transit, trade and transportation, broadband and Indigenous infrastructure projects across Canada.

In the Atlantic Region, since its inception, the CIB has loaned approximately $3.6 billion to advance clean power infrastructure, which includes $660 million for the Saint John Mill Modernization project in New Brunswick.

This year demonstrated our commitment to investing in communities, which is why Budget 2025 is guided by the conviction that Canada must remain a nation of builders – of infrastructure and innovation, of trust in public institutions, and of hope for generations to come. As we enter 2026, the Government of Canada will continue to work closely with our provincial, territorial, municipal, and Indigenous partners to build connected, liveable communities with the support of Build Canada Homes and investments through the Build Communities Strong Fund.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is making generational investments that will build our economy and make our communities stronger. We will empower Canadians by making life more affordable and ensuring every generation can get ahead."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Quick Facts

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency that will build and finance affordable housing at scale, while catalysing a more innovative housing industry and increasing its productivity

With an initial investment of $13 billion over five years, Build Canada Homes will transform public-private collaboration and deploy modern methods of construction, as it catalyzes the creation of a more productive Canadian housing industry. It will leverage public lands, offer flexible financial incentives, attract private capital, facilitate large portfolio projects, and support modern manufacturers to build the homes that Canadians need.

Announced in Budget 2025, the new Build Communities Strong Fund will invest $51 billion over 10 years, and $3 billion per year ongoing, to build and revitalize a wide range of local infrastructure across the country.

Building on the Government's $32-billion investment in more than 2,500 public transit and active transportation projects across Canada, the permanent Canada Public Transit Fund is building core city infrastructure across the country, helping more people to benefit from living near public transit. This includes $5 billion over ten years in stable and predictable investments under the Baseline funding stream.

Associated Links

HICC funding programs

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/prog/index-eng.html

CMHC funding programs

https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/professionals/project-funding-and-mortgage-financing/funding-programs

Build Canada Homes

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/bch-mc/index-eng.html

Canada's National Housing Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/housing-logement/ptch-csd/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]