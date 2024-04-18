New international services to Singapore , Madrid , Stockholm , Osaka and Seoul

Over 30% additional capacity into Asia-Pacific with up to 87 weekly flights

25% increase to key leisure destinations in Southern Europe

120 destinations across North America , including new services to Charleston, South Carolina and Tulum, Mexico

MONTREAL, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada customers have a wide range of exciting options across Europe and Asia this summer, along with a choice of 120 destinations in North America, to fulfill their summer travel plans. Alongside new and enhanced international routes to Singapore, Madrid, Stockholm, Osaka and Seoul, the carrier's Summer 2024 international capacity is growing by 30 per cent into Asia-Pacific and 25 per cent to key leisure destinations in Southern Europe compared to last Summer.

"We continue to see strong demand for southern European destinations, and have increased capacity to countries such as Italy, Greece and especially Spain for this summer. Air Canada is also focused on strategically expanding its Pacific hub in Vancouver and we are thrilled to have launched service to Singapore earlier this month, as well as increasing service to Hong Kong and Japan. With continued high demand for visiting friends, relatives and leisure travel, our increased services to key destinations give customers more options than ever before," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning, at Air Canada.

"Within North America, Air Canada's domestic and trans-border network will grow to 120 destinations this summer, with the addition of Tulum, Mexico and Charleston, South Carolina, and be further strengthened by our joint business agreement with United Airlines. Taken together, our domestic, trans-border and international schedules, alongside our airline and intermodal partnerships, create a global network unrivalled among Canadian carriers. We have continued to build scale at our Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver hubs, each offering convenient and easy connections and such amenities as our Maple Leaf Lounges and Signature Suites in Toronto and Vancouver for our premium customers."

Air Canada's Atlantic schedule will provide the most non-stop service between Canada and Europe of any carrier. From Montreal and Toronto, Air Canada is launching new non-stop routes to Stockholm, and will increase frequencies to Rome and Athens. From Montreal, the carrier will also launch year-round service to Madrid, increase flights to Paris to up to three-times daily during the summer peak, and restore service to Lyon. From Toronto, service will increase to Copenhagen and will commence Edinburgh and Brussels earlier in the season.

Across the Pacific, Air Canada continues to build its Vancouver hub as the gateway to the Pacific. The carrier recently started year-round service to Singapore from Vancouver, and will increase capacity to Hong Kong, Osaka and Seoul. On the East Coast, the airline is excited to start seasonal service from Toronto to Osaka and increase capacity to Tokyo, while from Montreal, Air Canada will begin seasonal service to Seoul, complementing enhanced capacity to Tokyo.

In North America, new routes will be offered from Toronto and Montreal to Tulum, from Toronto to Charleston, and from Montreal to St. Louis, Austin and New Orleans. Within Canada, Ottawa-Calgary and Halifax-Vancouver flights will resume, and there will be frequency or capacity increases, including between Toronto and Saskatoon, Regina, Victoria, Sydney and Gander, as well as between Montreal and Regina, Saskatoon, Victoria, Edmonton, Moncton, Fredericton and Deer Lake.

International Summer 2024 service improvements:

Air Canada is increasing its international network capacity by 8 per cent for summer 2024 compared to summer 2023.

Montreal Hub Peak summer 2024 service improvements and

seasonal resumptions Montreal (YUL) – Madrid (MAD) New route, 4-5 weekly flights Montreal (YUL) – Stockholm (ARN) New route, 3 weekly flights (mid-June to end of Oct.) Montreal (YUL) – Seoul (ICN) New route, 4 weekly flights (mid-June to end of Oct.) Montreal (YUL) – Lyon (LYS) Resumed March 30, 3-4 weekly flights Montreal (YUL) – Athens (ATH) Increases to 8-10 weekly flights from 7 Montreal (YUL) – Rome (FCO) Increases to 9 weekly flights from 8 Montreal (YUL) – Paris (CDG) Increases to 3 daily flights (3 days per week) from 2

(July 24-Sept. 14) Montreal (YUL) – Amsterdam (AMS) Resumed March 30, with 7 weekly flights

Toronto Hub Peak summer 2024 service improvements and

seasonal resumptions Toronto (YYZ) – Stockholm (ARN) New route, 2 weekly flights (mid-June to end of Sept.) Toronto (YYZ) – Osaka (KIX) New route, 3 weekly flights (mid-June to end of Oct.) Toronto (YYZ) – Copenhagen (CPH) Increases to 7 weekly flights from 5 Toronto (YYZ) – Athens (ATH) Increases to 8-9 weekly flights from 7 Toronto (YYZ) – Rome (FCO) Increases to 12 weekly flights from 10 Toronto (YYZ) – Edinburgh (EDI) Resumes May 1, with 7 weekly flights Toronto (YYZ) – Brussels (BRU) Resumes May 2, with 4 weekly flights

Vancouver Hub Peak summer 2024 service improvements and

seasonal resumptions Vancouver (YVR) – Singapore (SIN) New route, 4 weekly flights Vancouver (YVR) – Osaka (KIX) Increases to 6 weekly flights from 4 Vancouver (YVR) – Hong Kong (HKG) Increases to 11 weekly flights from 7

North American Summer 2024 service improvements:

Air Canada is boosting service to North America , with an increase of 4 per cent in available daily seats in 2024, with 518 flights to 120 destinations.

Montreal Hub Peak summer 2024 service improvements

and new routes Montreal (YUL) – Austin (AUS) New route, 4 weekly flights Montreal (YUL) – New Orleans (MSY) New route, 3 weekly flights Montreal (YUL) – St. Louis (STL) New route, daily flights Montreal (YUL) – Tulum (TQO) New route, 1 weekly flight Montreal (YUL) – Regina (YQR) New route, daily flights Montreal (YUL) – Saskatoon (YXE) New route, daily flights Montreal (YUL) – Victoria (YYJ) Increases to 5 weekly flights from 3 Montreal (YUL) – Edmonton (YEG) Increases to 3 daily flights from 2 Montreal (YUL) – Las Vegas (LAS) Increases to 2 daily flights from 1 Montreal (YUL) – Minneapolis (MSP) Increases to 2 daily flights from 1 Montreal (YUL) – Phoenix (PHX) Increases to 5 weekly flights from 3

Toronto Hub Peak summer 2024 service improvements

and new routes Toronto (YYZ) – Charleston (CHS) New route, daily flights Toronto (YYZ) – Tulum (TQO) New route, 2 weekly flights Toronto (YYZ) – Yellowknife (YZF) New route, 2 weekly flights Toronto (YYZ) – Saskatoon (YXE) Increases to 4 daily flights from 3 Toronto (YYZ) – Regina (YQR) Increases to 4 daily flights from 3 Toronto (YYZ) – Victoria (YYJ) Increases to 3 daily flights from 2 Toronto (YYZ) – Nashville (BNA) Increases to 2 daily flights from 1 Toronto (YYZ) – Sacramento (SMF) Increases to 5 weekly flights from 4 Toronto (YYZ) – Salt Lake City (SLC) Increases to 4 weekly flights from 3 Toronto (YYZ) – Phoenix (PHX) Increases to 2 daily flights from 1 Toronto (YYZ) – Cancun (CUN) Resumes, 2 daily flights Toronto (YYZ) – Nassau (NAS) Increases to 6 weekly flights from 4

Vancouver Hub Peak summer 2024 service improvements

and seasonal resumptions Vancouver (YVR) – Sacramento (SMF) Increases to 2 daily flights from 1 Vancouver (YVR) – Austin (AUS) Increases to 3 weekly flights from 2 Vancouver (YVR) – San Diego (SAN) Increases to 3 daily flights from 2 Vancouver (YVR) – Halifax (YHZ) Resumes, 2 daily flights

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

