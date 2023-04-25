Jann Arden, Ranee Lee and more to induct this year's honourees in Calgary at the second iteration of the celebration, streaming live on CBC

2023 inductees Diane Dufresne, Terri Clark and Trooper will take the stage to perform the music that made them legends; Robi Botos and Ranee Lee to play a special tribute to jazz icon Dr. Oliver Jones, who will accept his honour in person

Deborah Cox to make special appearance for the plaque ceremony, following her 2022 induction into the Hall of Fame

TORONTO, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), today announced the performers and presenters set to take the stage at the Canadian Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Presented by Music Canada. The second iteration of the event, which was put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, takes place in Calgary, Alberta on May 18 at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre (NMC), and streams live at 7 p.m. MT/9 p.m. ET on CBC Gem, CBCMusic.ca/junos and on CBC Music's Facebook and YouTube pages. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased now at junoawards.ca.

Legendary Canadian artists, Jann Arden and Ranee Lee will be among the presenters of the prestigious plaques. Multi-platinum singer-songwriter and 2021 Canadian Music Hall of Fame award recipient Jann Arden will induct country music superstar Terri Clark, who featured Arden on her song "Leavin' On Your Mind," and distinguished vocalist Ranee Lee will honour fellow jazz sensation Dr. Oliver Jones. Additional details on this year's roster of presenters will follow in the coming weeks.

Three of this year's inductees – Diane Dufresne, Terri Clark and Trooper – will grace the stage to perform the music that defines their decades-long careers. Ranee Lee and Robi Botos will perform a harmonious tribute to Dr. Jones, who will also be joining the festivities in person.

After an explosive Canadian Music Hall of Fame induction and performance at The 2022 JUNO Awards Broadcast in Toronto, renowned R&B and pop powerhouse Deborah Cox will make a special appearance during the plaquing ceremony to commemorate last year's honour.

