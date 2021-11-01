Digital scheduler For the first time, customers across the country (excluding Quebec, Alberta and Northwest Territories) can use Walmart Canada's online scheduler to book their vaccination appointments (subject to vaccine availability). Customers can sign up online to be notified (via text message) when appointments are available at their local Walmart pharmacy. Eligible customers can also get vaccinated against both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time where they already shop for groceries and household essentials.

Certified Walmart pharmacists will be available to administer flu and COVID-19 vaccines to adults (including seniors) as well as children (subject to applicable age restrictions) at any one of Walmart's more than 300 corporate pharmacies nationwide and 68 Accès Pharma chez Walmart franchise locations in Quebec.

The company has also recently rolled out rapid antigen asymptomatic COVID-19 testing in all Walmart pharmacies in Ontario and Alberta (subject to test kit availability). Walmart Canada has been ramping up efforts to offer Canadians a one-stop shop for increasing customer needs for health, wellness, and pharmacy services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Walmart pharmacists have administered over 500,000 COVID-19 vaccinations to date.

"We expect to see a very high demand for flu shots among both new and returning patients, especially due to COVID-19 and the fourth wave – and we're very proud to be there to help," said Shelly Kiroff, Senior Vice President, Health and Wellness at Walmart Canada. "Our pharmacists are ready to immunize Canadians with flu vaccines, helping to keep our communities across the country safe and healthy. Book your appointment today!"

"At Walmart, part of our mission is to help Canadians live better. Whatever this flu season holds for us, we are ready to begin vaccinating Canadians against the flu," said Craig MacAlpine, Leduc Walmart Pharmacist. "Flu shots, along with continuing our pandemic habits, including masking, frequent hand-washing — with water and soap or hand sanitizer — and keeping surfaces clean should help make for a safer and healthier fall and winter for everyone."

Live better

According to Health Canada, getting a flu shot is still the most effective way to protect oneself against the flu and flu-related complications, helping to reduce flu-related hospitalizations and lessen the burden on the country's healthcare system.

In 2020, Walmart's pharmacies and Accès Pharma chez Walmart franchise pharmacies administered more than 180,000 flu shots – an increase of over 50 per cent from 2019. Walmart Canada anticipates this number will be even higher this year and Walmart pharmacists are ready to administer even more flu vaccines this year.

One-stop health shop

With 60% of all households in Canada living within a 10-minute drive of a Walmart store, Walmart's 1,300 certified pharmacists and affiliated pharmacists can be among the most accessible healthcare providers, offering expert advice and compassion on healthcare issues.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of Canadians are supported by Walmart pharmacists. These important services are one part of Walmart's health and wellness offering, which also includes vision centres (in select stores), medical clinics (in select stores) and access to affordable products that support good health.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Walmart Canada Corp.

For further information: Felicia Fefer, Corporate Affairs, Walmart Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

www.walmart.ca

