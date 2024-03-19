More connected futures: Federal government invests in planning and design of active transportation projects

TORONTO, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - As spring and summer approach, the federal government announced an investment of more than $2.3 million towards 50 planning and design projects.

This investment will provide the necessary resources for municipalities and organizations to plan for the paths, trails, footbridges, wayfinding signage, and other infrastructure they need to support more active travel in their communities..

One of the projects included in today's announcement will help the City of Vaughan study extending Humber Trail by approximately 1.4 km along the William Granger Greenway. The project will include detailing the trail route and associated structures, as well as studying the r signage, trail amenities, landscaping, and restoration needs. The Humber Trail forms part of the Vaughan Super Trail, which links different communities and also connects people to cultural heritage sites.

Another investment will assist the Region of Waterloo in developing an active transportation master plan. This project will include updating the current plan, which was developed in 2014, and incorporating any lessons learned through the implementation of previous plans. Reducing emissions, incorporating the latest knowledge and trends, as well as ensuring high-quality cycling and pedestrian facilities, are all objectives that will guide the new master plan.

Today's announcement will help Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting planning efforts that promote healthier travel choices and foster closer-knit communities.

Quotes

"Today, on the first day of spring, I am excited to announce the federal government's support for 50 planning and design projects that will support active transportation infrastructure across Ontario. Investments such as today's not only lead to people getting around easily but are also key in supporting communities from coast to coast to coast become stronger, more connected, and more sustainable."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing over $2.3 million in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF).

in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options.

Investing inactive transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating good middle-class jobs, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, ensuring everyone has access to the same services and opportunities, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

