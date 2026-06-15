More accessible, affordable homes, coming to Bracebridge

BRACEBRIDGE, ON, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, announced over $8.6 million in funding through the Affordable Housing Fund that helped build 44 homes designed specifically for seniors and people living with disabilities in the Town of Bracebridge. The four‑storey development, located at 100 Pine Street, provides a mix of affordable studio and one-bedroom rental units.

The project features universally accessible design throughout, including 14 fully barrier-free units, an elevator, accessible parking, and layouts that can be easily adapted to meet changing mobility needs.

The building also incorporates environmentally sustainable features to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy efficiency, and lower operating costs, including infrastructure for two Level II electric vehicle charging stations.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need to build capacity to develop local solutions to homelessness. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"As the cost of living continues to rise, it is more important than ever to build communities where everyone has access to safe and affordable housing. These 44 new affordable housing units respond directly to Muskoka's deepest housing need by providing a place to call home for residents who need it most. Support from the Government of Canada has been instrumental in helping the District expand access to safe, attainable, and sustainable housing across Muskoka." – Jeff Lehman, Chair of the District of Muskoka

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of December 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $14.44 billion to support the creation of over 56,900 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. Funding provided for 100 Pine Street is as follows:

$8.6 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $4 million from the District Municipality of Muskoka $880,00 from the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) $550,000 from the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) previously announced in July 2024



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]