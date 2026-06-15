Housing starts and construction data for May 2026

OTTAWA, ON, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts was virtually flat in May, with a slight increase of 0.5% to 258,010 units, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas

Actual monthly housing starts were down 5.2% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or more, with 22,633 units recorded in May, compared to 23,879 units in May 2025. The year-to-date total was 93,644 units, up 3% from the same period in 2025, driven by higher starts in British Columbia and Ontario, outweighing year-over-year decreases in the Prairies.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 6% in May (261,377 units) compared to April (278,380 units).

The number of units under construction in centres with a population of 50,000 or more rose 0.9% month-over-month to 374,662 units in May. Completions also increased, with construction finished on 16,880 units, up 10.6% compared to April. The number of units with approved building permits but not yet started fell 2.4% month-over-month to 138,842 units in May.

Quote:

"May's data showed mixed results. Year-to-date housing starts are slightly up from last year, and the monthly starts trend was basically flat, while units under construction and completions increased. Overall, these results suggest that construction activity is uneven and taken together with the decline of approved units not yet started and market intelligence point to weaker momentum for future supply," said Aled Ab Iorwerth, Deputy Chief Economist at CMHC.

Key Facts:

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 14,357 units.

Among Canada's three biggest CMAs, Montreal posted a 18% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts this month driven by higher multi-unit. Vancouver recorded a 7% decrease due to lower multi-unit starts while Toronto starts decreased 12%.

posted a 18% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts this month driven by higher multi-unit. recorded a 7% decrease due to lower multi-unit starts while starts decreased 12%. Read more about why housing starts matter on CMHC's Housing Observer .

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the June housing starts data on July 16 at 8:15 AM ET .

. CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Read about CMHC's definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data CMHC collects as part of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

For 80 years, CMHC has been the foundation of Canada's housing system, promoting stability and sustainability. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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Housing Construction Indicators, by Province for Centres 50,000 Population and Over April 2026-May 2026



















Province/Centre Approved Units* Awaiting Housing

Start Under Construction (Units) Completions (Units)

April 2026 May 2026 % April 2026 May 2026 % April 2026 May 2026 % Provinces

















N.L. 413 331 -19.9 851 836 -1.8 119 97 -18.5 P.E.I. 294 351 19.4 879 999 13.7 37 65 75.7 N.S. 3,858 3,061 -20.7 13,694 14,388 5.1 157 102 -35 N.B. 1,378 1,168 -15.2 5,877 5,854 -0.4 472 438 -7.2 Atlantic 5,943 4,911 -17.4 21,301 22,077 3.6 785 702 -10.6 Que. 34,533 33,570 -2.8 58,963 60,626 2.8 2,764 3,371 22 Ont. 29,408 28,558 -2.9 149,423 150,477 0.7 4,028 4,133 2.6 Man. 4,248 4,175 -1.7 9,161 9,646 5.3 195 200 2.6 Sask. 2,068 1,894 -8.4 5,823 6,271 7.7 549 248 -54.8 Alta. 24,139 23,799 -1.4 43,156 43,793 1.5 3,535 4,065 15 Prairies 30,455 29,868 -1.9 58,140 59,710 2.7 4,279 4,513 5.5 B.C. 41,985 41,935 -0.1 83,364 81,772 -1.9 3,401 4,161 22.3 Canada 50,000+ 142,324 138,842 -2.4 371,191 374,662 0.9 15,257 16,880 10.6



















Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 2,373 2,042 -13.9 2,766 3,044 10.1 186 189 1.6 Barrie 644 633 -1.7 2,030 2,155 6.2 52 15 -71.2 Belleville - Quinte West 147 150 2 819 817 -0.2 17 17 0 Brantford 410 389 -5.1 1,858 1,985 6.8 44 54 22.7 Calgary 18,779 17,849 -5 24,095 24,375 1.2 2,097 2,432 16 Chilliwack 150 151 0.7 1,209 1,220 0.9 137 8 -94.2 Drummondville 292 240 -17.8 1,032 1,022 -1 89 122 37.1 Edmonton 4,838 5,240 8.3 16,924 17,440 3 1,362 1,413 3.7 Fredericton 287 162 -43.6 1,440 1,403 -2.6 266 162 -39.1 Greater/Grand Sudbury 49 40 -18.4 572 537 -6.1 50 50 0 Guelph 111 115 3.6 545 423 -22.4 62 128 106.5 Halifax 3,750 2,992 -20.2 13,549 14,224 5 127 84 -33.9 Hamilton 376 513 36.4 6,994 6,960 -0.5 452 42 -90.7 Kamloops 333 421 26.4 1,252 1,275 1.8 28 33 17.9 Kelowna 1,376 1,184 -14 4,442 4,488 1 537 198 -63.1 Kingston 619 402 -35.1 1,835 2,039 11.1 12 13 8.3 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 780 619 -20.6 7,997 8,002 0.1 253 264 4.3 Lethbridge 360 492 36.7 836 796 -4.8 33 60 81.8 London 1,616 1,684 4.2 6,738 6,763 0.4 64 99 54.7 Moncton 603 550 -8.8 3,467 3,461 -0.2 171 238 39.2 Montréal 20,546 20,027 -2.5 34,410 35,838 4.1 1,537 1,750 13.9 Nanaimo 258 314 21.7 1,126 1,136 0.9 28 13 -53.6 Oshawa 755 822 8.9 2,760 2,746 -0.5 614 54 -91.2 Ottawa-Gatineau 6,011 6,295 4.7 21,555 21,418 -0.6 975 1,124 15.3 Gatineau 2,090 1,842 -11.9 4,229 4,206 -0.5 138 360 160.9 Ottawa 3,921 4,453 13.6 17,326 17,212 -0.7 837 764 -8.7 Peterborough 122 127 4.1 62 64 3.2 9 3 -66.7 Québec 7,891 7,328 -7.1 10,844 11,201 3.3 426 684 60.6 Red Deer 40 43 7.5 422 296 -29.9 21 151 ## Regina 181 331 82.9 1,781 1,830 2.8 81 38 -53.1 Saguenay 817 930 13.8 1,045 924 -11.6 88 30 -65.9 St. Catharines-Niagara 830 1,219 46.9 4,350 4,391 0.9 47 124 163.8 Saint John 488 456 -6.6 970 990 2.1 35 38 8.6 St. John's 413 331 -19.9 851 836 -1.8 119 97 -18.5 Saskatoon 1,887 1,563 -17.2 4,042 4,441 9.9 468 210 -55.1 Sherbrooke 449 610 35.9 2,040 2,094 2.6 206 93 -54.9 Thunder Bay 192 154 -19.8 359 441 22.8 13 5 -61.5 Toronto 17,732 16,195 -8.7 90,550 91,382 0.9 1,376 2,224 61.6 Trois-Rivières 656 767 16.9 1,012 995 -1.7 17 131 ## Vancouver 35,830 36,118 0.8 61,945 60,059 -3 2,345 3,354 43 Victoria 1,492 1,538 3.1 9,262 9,148 -1.2 48 347 ## Windsor 265 274 3.4 1,598 1,654 3.5 75 32 -57.3 Winnipeg 4,142 4,084 -1.4 8,773 9,246 5.4 188 195 3.7 CMA Total 138,890 135,394 -2.5 360,157 363,559 0.9 14,755 16,318 10.6

*Units with approved building permits (excluding conversions) that have not yet begun construction and are not yet counted as housing starts. These units, where no construction activity has yet been observed through CMHC's Starts and Completions Survey (SCS), may be indicative of future housing starts. ## not calculable / extreme value Source: CMHC Starts and Completions Survey (SCS) © 2026 Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation



Housing Start - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates - 6 Month Moving Average (Trend) May 2026

Single-Detached All Others Total

April 2026 May 2026 % April 2026 May 2026 % April 2026 May 2026 % Provinces (10,000+)

















Nfld.Lab. 704 672 -5 763 688 -10 1,466 1,360 -7 P.E.I. 270 289 7 976 1,232 26 1,246 1,521 22 N.S. 1,456 1,447 -1 5,163 5,862 14 6,619 7,308 10 N.B. 1,073 1,011 -6 4,648 3,537 -24 5,721 4,548 -21 Que. 5,391 5,509 2 55,348 54,232 -2 60,739 59,741 -2 Ont. 9,583 9,465 -1 59,820 62,070 4 69,403 71,535 3 Man. 2,141 2,208 3 5,808 4,944 -15 7,949 7,152 -10 Sask. 1,875 1,951 4 2,520 3,308 31 4,395 5,259 20 Alta. 13,135 13,429 2 29,703 30,204 2 42,839 43,632 2 B.C. 4,142 4,077 -2 39,558 39,033 -1 43,700 43,110 -1 Canada (10,000+) 39,770 40,059 1 204,306 205,109 0 244,077 245,168 0 Canada (All Areas) 46,019 46,285 1 210,627 211,725 1 256,646 258,010 1 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 186 164 -12 548 1,402 156 734 1,566 113 Barrie 209 132 -37 202 374 85 411 506 23 Belleville - Quinte West 126 131 4 184 144 -22 310 275 -11 Brantford 305 257 -16 840 1,136 35 1,144 1,393 22 Calgary 5,825 5,813 0 14,650 15,134 3 20,475 20,947 2 Chilliwack 124 118 -5 850 762 -10 974 880 -10 Drummondville 229 227 -1 1,428 1,254 -12 1,657 1,481 -11 Edmonton 5,526 5,822 5 12,198 12,330 1 17,724 18,152 2 Fredericton 282 245 -13 674 436 -35 956 681 -29 Greater/Grand Sudbury 87 92 6 338 142 -58 425 234 -45 Guelph 32 29 -9 416 404 -3 448 433 -3 Halifax 686 699 2 3,826 4,552 19 4,512 5,251 16 Hamilton 303 240 -21 3,162 3,094 -2 3,465 3,334 -4 Kamloops 132 123 -7 1,682 1,730 3 1,814 1,853 2 Kelowna 224 216 -4 1,780 1,844 4 2,004 2,060 3 Kingston 240 164 -32 200 614 207 440 778 77 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 389 387 -1 5,236 5,620 7 5,625 6,007 7 Lethbridge 320 312 -3 490 490 - 810 802 -1 London 419 448 7 4,630 4,206 -9 5,049 4,654 -8 Moncton 372 345 -7 2,420 1,967 -19 2,792 2,312 -17 Montréal 1,356 1,368 1 24,700 24,388 -1 26,055 25,757 -1 Nanaimo 117 110 -6 634 604 -5 751 714 -5 Oshawa 494 499 1 342 174 -49 836 673 -19 Ottawa-Gatineau 1,977 2,065 4 13,393 13,318 -1 15,370 15,383 0 Gatineau 390 411 5 2,457 3,058 24 2,848 3,469 22 Ottawa 1,587 1,654 4 10,936 10,260 -6 12,522 11,914 -5 Peterborough 66 71 8 22 22 - 88 93 6 Québec 742 736 -1 6,506 7,048 8 7,248 7,784 7 Red Deer 82 108 32 358 366 2 439 474 8 Regina 496 485 -2 1,022 1,062 4 1,517 1,547 2 Saguenay 239 226 -5 1,134 1,084 -4 1,373 1,310 -5 St. Catharines-Niagara 580 550 -5 3,014 2,886 -4 3,594 3,436 -4 Saint John 265 284 7 370 192 -48 635 476 -25 St. John's 561 535 -5 612 536 -12 1,173 1,071 -9 Saskatoon 1,358 1,447 7 1,472 2,214 50 2,830 3,661 29 Sherbrooke 218 265 22 2,532 2,190 -14 2,750 2,455 -11 Thunder Bay 91 90 -1 214 366 71 305 456 50 Toronto 2,352 2,363 0 22,848 25,220 10 25,200 27,583 9 Trois-Rivières 156 138 -12 832 828 0 988 966 -2 Vancouver 2,101 2,126 1 26,296 24,794 -6 28,397 26,920 -5 Victoria 317 298 -6 4,274 4,218 -1 4,591 4,516 -2 Windsor 289 309 7 990 684 -31 1,279 993 -22 Winnipeg 1,846 1,931 5 4,964 4,282 -14 6,810 6,212 -9

Data based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC



Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over









































January - May 2025 - 2026



















Area

Single-Detached



All Others



Total



Province























2025 2026 % 2025 2026 % 2025 2026 % N.L.

193 179 -7 140 283 102 333 462 39 P.E.I.

99 86 -13 417 555 33 516 641 24 N.S.

480 455 -5 2,752 2,156 -22 3,232 2,611 -19 N.B.

203 213 5 1,216 1,210 0 1,419 1,423 0 Atlantic

975 933 -4 4,525 4,204 -7 5,500 5,137 -7 Que.

1,574 1,882 20 19,423 20,243 4 20,997 22,125 5 Ont.

3,258 3,105 -5 18,880 22,979 22 22,138 26,084 18 Man.

870 849 -2 1,684 2,340 39 2,554 3,189 25 Sask.

634 646 2 1,766 1,397 -21 2,400 2,043 -15 Alta.

6,363 5,111 -20 16,175 12,672 -22 22,538 17,783 -21 Prairies

7,867 6,606 -16 19,625 16,409 -16 27,492 23,015 -16 B.C.

1,467 1,432 -2 13,525 15,851 17 14,992 17,283 15 Canada

15,141 13,958 -8 75,978 79,686 5 91,119 93,644 3 Metropolitan Areas









































Abbotsford-Mission

58 50 -14 902 680 -25 960 730 -24 Barrie

45 48 7 121 184 52 166 232 40 Belleville - Quinte West

43 34 -21 165 5 -97 208 39 -81 Brantford

104 113 9 933 568 -39 1,037 681 -34 Calgary

2,969 2,299 -23 9,443 6,682 -29 12,412 8,981 -28 Chilliwack

54 47 -13 241 348 44 295 395 34 Drummondville

91 93 2 337 490 45 428 583 36 Edmonton

2,798 2,196 -22 5,381 4,852 -10 8,179 7,048 -14 Fredericton

46 44 -4 234 199 -15 280 243 -13 Greater/Grand Sudbury

15 23 53 74 48 -35 89 71 -20 Guelph

8 3 -63 25 52 108 33 55 67 Halifax

266 232 -13 2,555 1,626 -36 2,821 1,858 -34 Hamilton

74 63 -15 691 670 -3 765 733 -4 Kamloops

46 52 13 110 844 ## 156 896 ## Kelowna

105 67 -36 1,047 869 -17 1,152 936 -19 Kingston

62 53 -15 218 223 2 280 276 -1 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

116 128 10 1,055 2,284 116 1,171 2,412 106 Lethbridge

124 83 -33 180 199 11 304 282 -7 London

169 151 -11 251 1,945 ## 420 2,096 ## Moncton

66 62 -6 809 854 6 875 916 5 Montréal

468 465 -1 9,495 9,937 5 9,963 10,402 4 Nanaimo

33 50 52 123 298 142 156 348 123 Oshawa

105 95 -10 146 64 -56 251 159 -37 Ottawa-Gatineau

635 732 15 4,604 4,569 -1 5,239 5,301 1 Gatineau

97 145 49 1,015 1,428 41 1,112 1,573 41 Ottawa

538 587 9 3,589 3,141 -12 4,127 3,728 -10 Peterborough

22 18 -18 3 11 ## 25 29 16 Québec

286 310 8 3,924 3,395 -13 4,210 3,705 -12 Red Deer

48 42 -13 197 163 -17 245 205 -16 Regina

131 143 9 721 517 -28 852 660 -23 Saguenay

84 80 -5 201 411 104 285 491 72 St. Catharines-Niagara

160 193 21 468 868 85 628 1,061 69 Saint John

54 71 31 77 53 -31 131 124 -5 St. John's

183 154 -16 135 243 80 318 397 25 Saskatoon

471 489 4 968 866 -11 1,439 1,355 -6 Sherbrooke

91 99 9 435 900 107 526 999 90 Thunder Bay

14 12 -14 31 183 ## 45 195 ## Toronto

1,105 774 -30 9,769 10,319 6 10,874 11,093 2 Trois-Rivières

71 46 -35 539 363 -33 610 409 -33 Vancouver

754 758 1 8,938 9,755 9 9,692 10,513 8 Victoria

83 98 18 1,296 1,691 30 1,379 1,789 30 Windsor

108 95 -12 139 263 89 247 358 45 Winnipeg

794 770 -3 1,481 2,074 40 2,275 2,844 25 Total

12,959 11,335 -13 68,462 70,565 3 81,421 81,900 1 1 Data for 2024, 2025 and 2026 based on 2021 Census Definitions.



















Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey











































Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over

Single-Detached All Others Total



May 2025 May 2026 % May 2025 May 2026 % May 2025 May 2026 % Provinces (10,000+)















N.-L. 67 66 -1 33 26 -21 100 92 -8 P.E.I. 31 41 32 20 144 ## 51 185 ## N.S. 130 125 -4 579 824 42 709 949 34 N.B. 88 94 7 474 359 -24 562 453 -19 Atlantic 316 326 3 1,106 1,353 22 1,422 1,679 18 Qc 445 558 25 6,127 5,417 -12 6,572 5,975 -9 Ont. 874 880 1 4,992 4,781 -4 5,866 5,661 -3 Man. 186 206 11 511 514 1 697 720 3 Sask. 182 211 16 288 496 72 470 707 50 Alta. 1,496 1,336 -11 4,278 3,585 -16 5,774 4,921 -15 Prairies 1,864 1,753 -6 5,077 4,595 -9 6,941 6,348 -9 B.C. 352 346 -2 2,726 2,624 -4 3,078 2,970 -4 Canada (10,000+) 3,851 3,863 0 20,028 18,770 -6 23,879 22,633 -5 Metropolitan Areas















Abbotsford-Mission 18 13 -28 45 454 ## 63 467 ## Barrie 24 4 -83 23 136 ## 47 140 198 Belleville - Quinte West 11 14 27 0 1 ## 11 15 36 Brantford 16 12 -25 353 169 -52 369 181 -51 Calgary 641 541 -16 2,398 2,178 -9 3,039 2,719 -11 Chilliwack 16 12 -25 4 7 75 20 19 -5 Drummondville 19 29 53 83 86 4 102 115 13 Edmonton 706 648 -8 1,517 1,294 -15 2,223 1,942 -13 Fredericton 21 21 - 109 105 -4 130 126 -3 Greater/Grand Sudbury 7 10 43 69 6 -91 76 16 -79 Guelph 1 0 -100 18 6 -67 19 6 -68 Halifax 56 66 18 488 693 42 544 759 40 Hamilton 19 8 -58 66 0 -100 85 8 -91 Kamloops 5 6 20 4 50 ## 9 56 ## Kelowna 33 23 -30 379 221 -42 412 244 -41 Kingston 15 6 -60 2 211 ## 17 217 ## Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 20 23 15 37 246 ## 57 269 ## Lethbridge 42 18 -57 38 2 -95 80 20 -75 London 27 44 63 26 87 ## 53 131 147 Moncton 36 27 -25 262 201 -23 298 228 -23 Montréal 121 164 36 2,556 3,003 17 2,677 3,167 18 Nanaimo 4 7 75 18 16 -11 22 23 5 Oshawa 41 27 -34 44 13 -70 85 40 -53 Ottawa-Gatineau 113 263 133 933 816 -13 1,046 1,079 3 Gatineau 30 59 97 389 366 -6 419 425 1 Ottawa 83 204 146 544 450 -17 627 654 4 Peterborough 4 5 25 0 0 - 4 5 25 Québec 93 95 2 1,952 946 -52 2,045 1,041 -49 Red Deer 8 16 100 180 17 -91 188 33 -82 Regina 32 29 -9 28 60 114 60 89 48 Saguenay 26 15 -42 50 36 -28 76 51 -33 St. Catharines-Niagara 60 29 -52 78 139 78 138 168 22 Saint John 20 33 65 50 25 -50 70 58 -17 St. John's 62 60 -3 30 25 -17 92 85 -8 Saskatoon 145 175 21 249 432 73 394 607 54 Sherbrooke 21 43 105 55 103 87 76 146 92 Thunder Bay 9 5 -44 11 82 ## 20 87 ## Toronto 310 241 -22 3,202 2,883 -10 3,512 3,124 -11 Trois-Rivières 21 16 -24 313 98 -69 334 114 -66 Vancouver 180 190 6 1,593 1,459 -8 1,773 1,649 -7 Victoria 14 20 43 362 213 -41 376 233 -38 Windsor 33 40 21 31 46 48 64 86 34 Winnipeg 174 187 7 499 481 -4 673 668 -1 Total 3,224 3,185 -1 18,155 17,046 -6 21,379 20,231 -5

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey ## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]