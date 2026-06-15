Canada announces opening of new transitional homes for women leaving gender-based violence in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, along with the Province of Manitoba and the City of Winnipeg announced more than $3.4 million in federal funding to help build secure, transitional homes for women and children leaving gender-based violence in Winnipeg. Located in downtown Winnipeg, the 15-unit transitional housing development is expected to be fully occupied by July. The rent-geared-to-income development includes 10 studio homes, three two-bedroom homes and two three-bedroom homes, with tenancies expected to range from six to 24 months.

Also celebrated today was the opening and full occupancy of an additional 11-unit transitional housing development for women and children leaving gender-based violence in Downtown Winnipeg. The rent-geared-to-income building includes five two-bedroom homes and six three-bedroom homes designed to accommodate families. Tenants pay rent geared to income, helping ensure housing remains affordable and accessible.

Both buildings offer affordable housing and on-site support to help women transition from violence to long-term housing stability and improved socio-economic outcomes. Together, the developments create 26 new transitional housing homes and expand access to safe, affordable housing for women and children leaving gender-based violence. Both buildings are constructed, owned and operated by University of Winnipeg Community Renewal Corporation (UWCRC). Onsite support services for both projects are provided by Family Dynamics and Ikwe Widdjiitiwin Inc.

The announcement was made by Wade Grant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside the Honourable Bernadette Smith, Minister of Housing, Addictions and Homelessness for the Province of Manitoba, Councillor Evan Duncan, Chair of Property & Development for the City of Winnipeg, Jeff Browaty, Board Member and Winnipeg City Councillor, Federation of Canadian Municipalities, Kathleen Vyrauen, Grants Officer, the Winnipeg Foundation, Sahla Mitchell, Director, Real Estate Development, University of Winnipeg Community Renewal Corporation, Robbyn Rempel, Executive Director, Family Dynamics, and Kim Fontaine, Executive Director, Ikwe Widdjiitiwin Inc.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"These two new projects will provide more than just housing, they will offer hope, healing, and the opportunity to rebuild lives free from fear. We are proud to partner with our community to create spaces where survivors can find security, dignity, and a pathway toward a brighter future. Every woman and child deserves to feel safe, and these projects help make that vision a reality." – Wade Grant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"When women and children are leaving violence, safe housing cannot wait. These homes will give families a secure place to land, with the support they need to heal, rebuild, and move toward long-term stability. The City of Winnipeg is proud to support this project and the partnerships that made it possible." – Scott Gillingham, Mayor, City of Winnipeg

"Through strong partnerships, thoughtful design, and integrated supports, Standing Eagle and Morning Light provide safe, dignified homes where families can heal and rebuild their lives. We are proud to help create housing that empowers families to break cycles of violence and lay the foundation for lasting stability and brighter futures for generations to come." – Sahla Mitchell, Director, Real Estate Development, UWCRC, University of Winnipeg Community Renewal Corporation

"Safe housing is a critical first step and today's multi-million-dollar announcement makes it possible for 26 homes to be made available as safe havens for Indigenous and newcomer women and their families who have experienced gender based violence. As Family Dynamics moves towards its 90th anniversary in 2027, we look forward to continue creating environments where women will find not only safety and stability, but culturally responsive support, meaningful connections, and the opportunity to rebuild their lives with confidence, dignity, and hope." – Robbyn Rempel, Executive Director, Family Dynamics

"Today, we're celebrating what is possible through partnership, innovation, and sustainable design. With support from FCM's Green Municipal Fund's Sustainable Affordable Housing initiative, these projects showcase how sustainability and affordability go hand-in-hand - delivering lower energy costs, improved comfort, and a safe place to call home for some of the Manitobans most in need." –Tim Tierney, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of December 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $14.44 billion to support the creation of over 56,900 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. The Low Carbon Economy Fund (LCEF) is an important part of Canada's climate action plans, helping put Canada on a path to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. This funding is part of an agreement between the governments of Canada and Manitoba under the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund. As Canada moves toward a net-zero economy, people across the Prairies are taking action and leading to take advantage of growing economic development opportunities that are shaping a sustainable and inclusive future for everyone. These investments are in line with the Government of Canada's commitments through the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to deliver good jobs through greater collaboration across levels of government. The Government of Canada partners with provinces and territories to take climate action including to make energy efficient homes more affordable for Canadians.

is an important part of Canada's climate action plans, helping put Canada on a path to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Funding provided for the 15-unit project is as follows: $2.68 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $710,000 from the federal government's Low Carbon Economy Fund (LCEF) $2.25 million from the Manitoba Housing and Renewal Corporation $965,000 from the City of Winnipeg $1.73 million from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities $702,500 from UWCRC $100,000 from the Winnipeg Foundation

Federal funding provided for the 11-unit project was announced in 2023.

Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]