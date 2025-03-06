HALIFAX, NS, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Healthy marine ecosystems and waterways ensure prosperous local economies for communities. The Government of Canada and the Government of Nova Scotia are taking action to help ensure the diverse ecosystems and the good jobs that rely on them are protected.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson and the Honourable Trevor Boudreau announced that they have jointly directed the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator to prohibit the issuance of submerged land licences for the offshore wind energy at Georges Bank, thereby creating a moratorium on offshore wind projects in the Canadian portion of Georges Bank.

Georges Bank is a large ocean bank at the edge of the Atlantic continental shelf between Cape Cod and Nova Scotia that provides critical habitat for a wide range of fish, marine mammals and corals. As one of the world's most productive fishing grounds, Georges Bank also supports thousands of jobs and vital commercial fisheries.

This joint direction for an offshore wind moratorium stems from authorities created under recent amendments to the federal and provincial Canada-Nova Scotia Accord Acts to expand their scope to include the management and regulation of offshore renewable energy. The joint direction will align with the existing Canada and Nova Scotia moratorium on oil and gas activities on the Canadian portion of Georges Bank, which has been in place since 1988, in recognition of the ecological and socio-economic significance of the area.

The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia remain committed to developing offshore resources in a sustainable and responsible way to ensure the protection of the environment and the economy. The establishment of an offshore wind moratorium in the Georges Bank is another step in that direction.

"By announcing this moratorium on offshore wind projects in Georges Bank, we are maintaining a unique and valuable ecosystem for current and future generations. This decision is in keeping with the shared goals of both the federal and provincial governments to protect our oceans and our economy while continuing to work toward a clean energy future."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Offshore wind is a gamechanger for Nova Scotia. It could make our province a net exporter of clean energy and create jobs and other economic benefits for generations. We will do offshore wind safely, without jeopardizing traditional industries like the fisheries that also drive our provincial economy. That's why we're adding a moratorium on wind on Georges Bank, just like we have for oil and gas. It will ensure that area continues to be used for its best purpose."

The Honourable Trevour Boudreau

Nova Scotia's Minister of Energy

"The joint direction for an offshore wind moratorium on Georges Bank demonstrates that we can protect critical habitat and the socio-economic benefits of fisheries while we develop a new significant clean energy resource. Decisions about offshore wind informed by credible and objective data, like this one, ensure a sustainable and inclusive clean energy future is possible."

Alisdair McLean

CEO, Net Zero Atlantic

Bill C-49, the recently amended Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act and its mirror provincial legislation (collectively referred to as the Accord Acts) provide both federal and provincial ministers with authorities to prohibit offshore wind activities in this sensitive area.

and its mirror provincial legislation (collectively referred to as the Accord Acts) provide both federal and provincial ministers with authorities to prohibit offshore wind activities in this sensitive area. Further extensions in increments of up to 10 years are possible and will be considered by both governments.

