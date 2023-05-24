OTTAWA, ON, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous Peoples participate in the impact assessment process for the proposed Moraine Power Generation Project, a new natural gas-fired power plant located near Whitecourt, Alberta.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to support their participation throughout the planning phase of the federal impact assessment process. During the current comment period, which ends on June 16, 2023, the public and Indigenous Peoples are invited to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Applications received by June 23, 2023, will be considered.

For more information about the Funding Program, including eligibility criteria and the application form, please visit the project home page on the Registry website, reference number 84591. You can also contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected] or by calling 1-866-582-1884. Details about the project can also be found on the project home page.

As a next step, the Agency will determine whether a federal impact assessment is required for the project. If one is required, eligible applicants will receive additional funding to participate in a second comment period to provide feedback on the draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines and the draft Public Participation Plan.

Stay updated on this project by following the Agency on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #MorainePower

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected] or calling 343-549-3870