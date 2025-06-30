MOOSEHEAD BREWERIES PRESIDENTIAL PACKS ARE DELIVERED ACROSS CANADA

Limited-edition format from Canada's oldest and largest independent brewery includes one beer for every day of the American Presidential Term

SAINT JOHN, NB, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ - In March, Moosehead Breweries introduced the Presidential Pack, a limited-edition crate that includes 1,461 cans of the brand's iconic Canadian Lager - just enough to get through the full presidential term.

Response was overwhelming. The Presidential Pack captured international attention, selling out - at a retail price of $3,490 - in just days and attracting a waitlist of more than 450 names.

Now, just in time for Canada Day, the completed packs are making their way to lucky purchasers across the country.

"The single biggest question we heard when we launched the Presidential Pack was: is this for real?" says Karen Grigg, Director of Marketing at Moosehead Breweries. "So we're delighted to confirm today that not only are they real, but they're here - Presidential Packs are now being delivered across Canada."

One lucky purchaser, New Brunswick's Randy Defazio, says the Presidential Pack will be the cornerstone of his July 1 celebrations: "When I saw the Presidential Pack, it hit me—this is what we need right now. Something that cuts through the noise and brings people together. The U.S. tariffs are doing real damage—driving up costs, hurting local businesses, and putting pressure on hardworking Canadians. But we don't back down. I'm proud of how we've responded as a country, and proud of Moosehead for stepping up with something bold. The Presidential Pack says we can stand our ground without losing who we are."

Grigg confirms that the offer was intended to celebrate Canadian spirit: "Moosehead was founded in the same year as Canada, 1867. And we exist to recognize and reward the courage and resilience that defines this country. It's going to be a long four years, but we know we can get through it together, one well-earned beer at a time."

Moosehead Breweries, based in Saint John, New Brunswick, is the last major brewery in Canada still owned by Canadians.

Moosehead's Presidential Pack should be enjoyed responsibly.

Moosehead has been led by the Oland family since 1867, making us the last major brewery in Canada still owned by Canadians. Our 157-year history is as rich as the flavour of our beer. Today, we exist to reawaken and reward the courage to go after what's difficult, because we know that obstacles are opportunities to show the world what you're capable of.

