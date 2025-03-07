MOOSEHEAD BREWERIES INTRODUCES THE PRESIDENTIAL PACK

New format contains 1,461 beers, one beer for every day of the American Presidential Term

SAINT JOHN, NB, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - It's going to take a lot for Canadians to get through the next four years. So today, Moosehead Breweries, Canada's oldest and largest independent brewery, introduced: the Presidential Pack. With 1,461 of the brand's iconic Canadian Lagers, it's just enough to get through the full presidential term.

Moosehead Presidential Pack (CNW Group/Moosehead Breweries)

"If the start of 2025 has taught us anything, it's that it will take determination to weather four years of political uncertainty—and what better way to make it through each day than with a truly Canadian beer." says Karen Grigg, Director of Marketing at Moosehead Breweries.

The Presidential Pack is now available for purchase at moosehead.ca/shop, for the retail price of $3,490 plus tax and deposit. It's available to residents of Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, and home delivery will be provided.

Grigg continues: "Moosehead was founded in 1867, the same year as Canada. And just like Canada, we've been through a lot over our 158 years and have persevered. While we can't predict how the next four years will go, we have a feeling that this large pack will come in handy."

These 1,461 beers are dedicated to the spirit of hard-working Canadians. While four years may seem like a long time, together, we will push forward, as we always do. One day, one well-earned beer at a time.

Moosehead Breweries, based in Saint John, New Brunswick, is the last major brewery in Canada still owned by Canadians.

Moosehead's Presidential Pack should be enjoyed responsibly.

