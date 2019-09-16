Moose Hunting - Relaxation of rules for non-resident hunters

QUÉBEC CITY, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Two new exceptions have been introduced into the rules governing moose hunting by non-residents. These new exceptions will come into force on September 17, 2019.

Under the current rules, a non-resident moose hunter must use the services of an outfitter, a wildlife reserve or a controlled harvesting zone (ZEC) to hunt south of the 52nd parallel, except if he or she is:

a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police or the Canadian Armed Forces who performs his or her duties in Québec, or lived in Québec immediately before establishing residence outside Québec for the performance of those duties;

a member of a diplomatic mission or consular post established in Québec, including a member of the service personnel;

accompanied by a member of his or her immediate family who is a resident and holds a valid or expired moose hunting licence issued between April 1 and March 31 of the current year.

Grandparents, parents, brothers, sisters, spouse, children and grandchildren are all considered to be members of the non-resident hunter's immediate family, as are the children and grandchildren of his or her spouse.

New exceptions

The following two exceptions will also allow a non-resident moose hunter to avoid the above rule:

if he or she is accompanied by a resident who holds a valid or expired moose hunting licence issued between April 1 and March 31 of the current year. For the purposes of this provision, the resident may accompany only one non-resident per year;

of the current year. For the purposes of this provision, the resident may accompany only one non-resident per year; if he or she, or a member of his or her immediate family, is a landowner and hunts moose within the boundaries of that land.

A non-resident hunter who holds a vacation lease on land in the domain of the State is still subject to the above rule, unless he or she qualifies for one of the above exemptions.

All the specific rules applicable to non-residents can be found on the MFFP's website.

For information on the MFFP and to learn more about its activities and achievements, visit mffp.gouv.qc.ca or any of the following social media pages:

https://www.facebook.com/ForetsFauneParcs

https://twitter.com/MFFP_Quebec

Source:

Nicolas Bégin

Relations avec les médias

Ministère des Forêts,

de la Faune et des Parcs

Tél. : 418 627-8609, poste 3061

SOURCE Cabinet du ministre des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs