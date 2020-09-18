Moose Hunting in the Réserve faunique de la Vérendrye - The MFFP Must Listen to the Anishnabe Nation

WENDAKE, QC, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - For nearly 30 years, the Anishnabe Nation has insisted that the sport hunting pressure is too high in the Réserve faunique La Vérendrye and that the current management plan does not allow the maintenance of a stable moose population, but rather contributes to its decline. For the past two years, the Nation has been asking that a moratorium be adopted for the conservation of the species and continuation of subsistence hunting activities.

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) supports the Anishinabe Nation, which has been peacefully protesting for the past two weeks to adopt a joint action plan between the Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs (MFFP ) and the First Nations concerned.

" It is time to listen to what our people have to say to protect the resource. We need to work together to develop an approach that respects the principles of consultation, accommodation, and free and informed consent. These are obligations, not options, " added AFNQL Chief Ghislain Picard.

The AFNQL intends to continue to monitor the situation closely, maintain communications with the Anishnabe Nation and calls for the immediate involvement of the Government of Quebec, in particular the ministers directly concerned, in the search for a negotiated solution with the leaders of the Anishnabe Nation.

