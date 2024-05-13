The Moose Hide Campaign is an Indigenous-led initiative to end domestic and gender-based violence against women and children, particularly Indigenous women and children



BMO is supporting the Moose Hide Campaign with a donation and multiple online and in-branch activations, including awareness through Moose Hide pins across Canada

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Moose Hide Campaign is pleased to welcome the support of BMO through both a donation and multiple awareness activities to promote the Campaign Day, which takes place on May 16th. The Moose Hide Campaign began as a BC-born Indigenous-led movement to end domestic and gender-based violence against women and children. It has grown into a nationwide movement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians from local communities, First Nations, governments, schools, colleges/universities, police forces and many other organizations – all committed to taking action to end this violence.

The campaign is grounded in Indigenous ceremony and traditional ways of learning and healing. A cornerstone of the Moose Hide Campaign is the wearing of the moose hide pin – a small square of moose hide, ethically sourced or donated, and hand-made by Indigenous women. Wearing the pin signifies a commitment to honour, respect, and protect the women and children in one's life, and speak out against gender-based and domestic violence.

"We are happy to welcome BMO as a partner this year and are grateful for their support of the Moose Hide Campaign's efforts to help end violence, create safe spaces and workplaces, promote cultural sensitivity and anti-racism, support reconciliation and encourage healthy masculinity," said Raven Lacerte, Co-founder of the Moose Hide Campaign.

"Our journey toward Reconciliation is deeply rooted in education, and we are committed to amplifying Indigenous Peoples' perspectives and knowledge – both inside and outside our doors," said Michael Bonner, Head, Canadian Personal & Business Banking Distribution, Head, BMO Enterprise Indigenous Strategy, and Co-Chair, BMO Indigenous Advisory Council. "By partnering with the Moose Hide Campaign, BMO is raising awareness about the importance of ending gender-based violence and standing by our commitment to human rights, which is integral to our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life."

BMO branch employees across Canada will be wearing their Moose Hide pins all month long to help bring awareness to the movement. In addition, information will be shared online at BMO.com and on branch digital screens.

About Moose Hide Campaign

The Moose Hide Campaign is a grassroots movement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous men and boys who are standing up against violence towards women and children. It was created by Paul and Raven Lacerte, an Indigenous father and daughter from the Carrier First Nation. In 2011, while on their annual moose-hunting trip, on their traditional territory along the Highway of Tears, where so many Indigenous women were murdered or went missing, they were inspired to launch this initiative. Wearing the moose hide pin signifies a commitment to honour, respect and protect the women and children. Learn more at www.moosehidecampaign.ca.

BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.3 trillion as of January 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

SOURCE Moose Hide Campaign

