TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO Insurance today announced a new service in partnership with Empathy, the technology company transforming how the world plans for and navigates life's most difficult moments, to provide access to personalized, comprehensive, on-demand support for the challenges many beneficiaries face when navigating the loss of a loved one.

Empathy Loss Support is now available for all current BMO Insurance Term Life, Universal Life, Whole Life, Term 100, and Critical Illness policies with a Return of Premium on Death (ROPD) rider. BMO Insurance is among the first to bring bereavement support to Guaranteed Investment Funds.

"Supporting our clients means being there for them not only in moments of financial decision-making, but also during some of life's most challenging times," said Rohit Thomas, President and CEO, BMO Insurance. "Through our collaboration with Empathy, we're extending our care beyond financial services, offering meaningful, on-going support when it's needed most."

Empathy's support through this BMO Insurance partnership includes:

One-to-one guidance from a dedicated Care Team member.

from a dedicated Care Team member. Personalized plans to help navigate estate settlement, funeral planning and other administrative tasks.

to help navigate estate settlement, funeral planning and other administrative tasks. Grief resources to support emotional well-being during difficult times.

to support emotional well-being during difficult times. Other Benefits Include: Probate and estate guidance, ID theft prevention and custom funeral assistance

"Empathy is on a mission to help as many people as possible navigate life's most challenging moments," said Ron Gura, Co-founder & CEO, Empathy. "Through our partnership with BMO, we're proud to expand our reach and provide compassionate support to even more Canadians."

For more information, please visit: https://www.bmo.com/en-ca/main/insurance-advisors/

About BMO Insurance

BMO Insurance is a trusted provider of a comprehensive range of insurance products and services, supporting the diverse needs of individuals, families, and businesses across Canada. BMO Insurance is a brand name of BMO Life Assurance Company.

Our solutions extend beyond life and annuities, encompassing creditor insurance, pet insurance, travel insurance, and pension risk transfer solutions. At BMO Insurance, we are committed to empowering advisors and clients alike with innovative tools, personalized service, and strategic insights that drive success.

As part of the broader BMO Financial Group, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their financial goals, backed by the strength and stability of one of North America's leading financial institutions. Our commitment to innovation and excellence reinforces BMO Insurance's position as a trusted partner for advisors and clients, now and in the future.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of October 31, 2025. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

Empathy

Empathy is a leading technology company transforming the way people plan for and navigate life's toughest moments. Serving more than 45 million policyholders across North America with Loss Support, Empathy currently partners with eight of the top ten U.S. life insurance carriers and handles one in five life insurance claims in the U.S. beyond the payout. With $162 million in funding from top-tier venture firms including Index Ventures, General Catalyst, Adams Street Partners, and other leading funds, as well as strategic investment from global financial institutions and Empathy Alliance partners , Empathy combines cutting-edge innovation with compassion to provide unparalleled support for bereavement, estate management, legacy planning, and more. Recognized by Apple, Google Play, and Fast Company, Empathy is revolutionizing the standard for modern care and workplace benefits. Learn more at empathy.com .

