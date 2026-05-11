The Moose Hide Campaign is an Indigenous-led initiative to end domestic and gender-based violence against women and children, particularly Indigenous women and children

BMO is supporting the Moose Hide Campaign for the third year, with a donation and multiple online and in-branch activations, including national awareness through the distribution of Moose Hide pins across Canada

TORONTO, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The Moose Hide Campaign is pleased to welcome the ongoing support of BMO for a third year, through both a donation and multiple awareness activities to promote and amplify the May 14th Moose Hide Campaign Day. The Moose Hide Campaign began as a BC-born Indigenous-led movement to end domestic and gender-based violence against women and children. It has grown into a nationwide movement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians from local communities, First Nations, governments, schools, colleges/universities, police forces and many other organizations – all committed to taking responsibility and action to end this violence.

The campaign is grounded in Indigenous ceremony and traditional ways of learning and healing. A cornerstone of the Moose Hide Campaign is the wearing of the moose hide pin – a small square of moose hide, ethically sourced or donated, and hand-made by Indigenous women. Wearing the pin is a visible act of advocacy and allyship. It signifies a commitment to honour, respect, and protect the women and children in one's life, to promote healthy masculinity, and to speak out against gender-based violence.

Through this partnership, BMO has distributed approximately 20,000 Moose Hide pins across its workplaces and branch network nationwide. Each pin worn is estimated to spark five meaningful conversations about gender-based violence, accountability, and respect. Collectively, this represents tens of thousands of conversations that disrupt silence, challenge harmful norms, and create momentum for change, extending the reach of the Moose Hide Campaign into communities across the country.

"We are grateful to BMO for walking alongside us in this work. This partnership is not just about support, it's about shared responsibility and a commitment to ending violence against women, children, and all those along the gender continuum. Together, we are creating space for ceremony, for reflection, and for people across this country to step forward in a good way and be part of the healing our communities are calling for," said Paul Lacerte, Co-Founder of the Moose Hide Campaign.

"Guided by our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, we are honoured to continue partnering with the Moose Hide Campaign in 2026. As an Indigenous led movement committed to helping end gender-based violence and advance human rights, we are proud to help continue this important work," said Michael Bonner, Head, Canadian Personal & Business Banking Distribution, Head, BMO Enterprise Indigenous Strategy, and Co Chair, BMO Indigenous Advisory Council. "By distributing and wearing Moose Hide pins, thousands of BMO employees are taking an active role in advocacy by sparking conversations, standing in solidarity with Indigenous Peoples and Survivors, and reinforcing our shared responsibility to help create safer communities."

BMO branch employees across Canada will wear their Moose Hide pins throughout the month of May to help bring awareness to the movement. In addition, information about the Moose Hide Campaign and Campaign Day activities is available online at BMO.com and will be shared on BMO branch digital screens across Canada.

About Moose Hide Campaign

The Moose Hide Campaign is a grassroots movement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous men and boys who are standing up against violence towards women, children and all those along the gender-continuum. It was created by Raven and Paul Lacerte, an Indigenous daughter and father from the Carrier First Nation. In 2011, while on their annual moose-hunting trip, on their traditional territory along the Highway of Tears, where so many Indigenous women were murdered or went missing, they were inspired to launch this initiative. Wearing the moose hide pin signifies a commitment to honour, respect, and protect those we love -- and to help end gender-based violence in all its forms. Learn more at www.moosehidecampaign.ca.

BMO Gives. Good grows here.

Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life.

In 2025, we directed more than $124 million to drive progress for communities, which included $101 million in philanthropic contributions to hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations across North America.

Our colleagues spent over 54,000 hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $40.3 million of donations through employee-driven giving in our annual campaigns.

For more information, please visit BMO.com.

SOURCE Moose Hide Campaign

Moose Hide Campaign Media contact: Garry Snow, Director of Communications, [email protected], 587-998-9088; BMO Media contact: Kelly Hechler, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996