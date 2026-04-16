Beyond the Highway of Tears: Moose Hide Campaign Scales National Movement with Major Toronto Expansion

TORONTO, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - In a historic milestone for one of Canada's largest Indigenous-led grassroots movements, the Moose Hide Campaign will anchor its National Ceremony in Toronto for the first time in its 15-year history. On Thursday, May 14, the signature National Day of Action moves from its birthplace in Victoria, B.C., to the heart of Ontario at Queen's Park.

Founded by Raven and Paul Lacerte during a hunting trip in their Carrier Territory along Northern BC's "Highway of Tears," the campaign has evolved into a nationwide call to end gender-based violence and address the critical crisis of MMIWG2S+. The move to Toronto signifies the campaign's growth into a truly national movement of healing and accountability.

National Leaders Take the Stage The 2026 National Ceremony features distinguished Indigenous voices speaking at the General Plenary, starting at 9:00 AM EST. The event features a Keynote Address from Dr. Niigaanwewidam Sinclair, an Anishinaabe award-winning writer and activist named one of Canada's most influential people. Serving as Master of Ceremonies is Bob Goulais, a respected Anishinaabe traditional teacher and cultural facilitator. Participants can view the livestream by registering at moosehidecampaign.ca.

The Power of the Pin The movement is centered on the moose hide pin--Indigenous medicine signifying a personal commitment to ending violence. To date, the campaign has gifted over 8 million pins across Canada. Because each pin sparks an average of five conversations, the movement has generated an estimated 40 million dialogues on the urgent need to protect the most vulnerable in society.

May 14 National Day of Action: The 2026 theme, "Join Us In Ceremony," calls for collective action amid rising incidents of violence nationwide.

The Toronto Rally: The National Day ceremony originates from Toronto, featuring a Rally to End Violence at Queen's Park at 12:00 noon.

The Fast: Participants are encouraged to fast from sunrise to sunset to deepen their resolve and commitment to the cause.

National Broadcast: Ceremonies will be livestreamed, beginning with the sun's rise on the East Coast of Turtle Island and concluding with a shared fast-breaking ceremony. Please register to join at moosehidecampaign.ca.

With hundreds of satellite events in schools and workplaces nationwide, the May 14 ceremony serves as a unified, collective call to end gender-based violence.

moosehidecampaign.ca/campaignday/

SOURCE Moose Hide Campaign

Daniel Shehori | 647.213.5151 | [email protected]