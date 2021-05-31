Moore Global Appoints Dan Natale, Segal LLP, as new Global Leader

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Moore Global, one of the world's leading accountancy and advisory networks, has announced five of its sector leaders have been appointed Global Leaders. As part of this group, Dan Natale, Managing Partner of member firm Segal LLP, has been appointed Global Leader, Real Estate and Construction.

These newly created roles support Moore Global's continued growth strategy and emphasize the business' plans to strengthen its global leadership position in key sectors around the world.

In addition to Mr. Natale, the new Global Leaders are;

● Mr. David Tomasi, Managing Partner, Moore Australia – Global Leader, Energy, Mining and Renewables

● Mr. Graham Tyler, Chairman, Moore Kingston Smith – Global Leader, Media

● Mr. Mark Fagan, Partner, Citrin Cooperman & Company LLP – Global Leader, Manufacturing and Distribution

● Mr. Costas Constantinou, Managing Partner, Moore Greece – Global Leader, Maritime

As principal experts, Mr Natale and the other Global Leaders will work alongside the 600 plus industry group members and be responsible for promoting and positioning the sectors within the market, driving sector growth and supporting collaboration within the network.

Commenting on the announcement, Anton Colella, Global CEO, Moore Global, said: "At the heart of our strategy, we aim to be the world's most respected professional services network and to drive that business strategy forward and lead our global community, we need an exceptional leadership team.

Dan has already proven his dedication to supporting our business growth and I'm confident that within his new role, he will continue to shape our business, helping our clients and the wider Moore Global team tackle the key challenges of modern business, and ultimately help them thrive."

Commenting on his new role, Dan Natale, said: "I am excited to head Moore Global's Real Estate and Construction team and look forward to continuing our network's outstanding leadership in this sector. Together, we will apply our extensive knowledge and experience within the real estate industry, as well as leverage our relationships in the sector, to further expand the influence, capability and reach of our combined service offering. As a leader, I am dedicated to ensuring our network provides the highest-calibre advice and resources to our valued clients. The industry is continuously evolving and as such, collectively we intend to steer our clients into the future with the confidence and insights needed to succeed both locally and globally."

Dan Natale

Managing Partner, Segal LLP

Global Leader, Real Estate and Construction

Dan joined Segal LLP in 2000 and was named Managing Partner in 2015. As a member of the firm's Steering Committee, he is committed to Segal's strategic growth objectives, exceptional client service and nurturing the firm's collaborative culture.

As his Real Estate Advisory practice has grown, Dan's client base includes private REITs, property developers, and industrial and retail property owners. He has extensive experience advising clients with decisions involving acquisition, disposition, merger strategies, regulatory matters for real estate organizations and structuring Canadian investments. He has consulted clients on succession planning, cash extraction and tax management strategies.

