Additional funding allocated by Women and Gender Equality Canada and Food Banks Canada to extend the reach of the Menstrual Equity Fund pilot project in the North

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Moon Time Connections, a flagship project of True North Aid, is proud to announce it will be distributing $2.4 million worth of menstrual products to northern Indigenous Communities from coast to coast to coast thanks to Food Banks Canada and the Menstrual Equity Fund pilot project funded by Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE).

A map of Canada showing Food Banks Canada Menstrual Equity Fund pilot locations (small teal dots) and northern locations being reached by Moon Time Connections (logo dots) thanks to supplemental funding. (CNW Group/True North Aid)

In September 2023, WAGE announced Food Banks Canada received $17.9 million to run a national pilot to address barriers to menstrual equity with two objectives: to test a national approach to distributing free menstrual products to diverse low-income populations across Canada; and to increase education and awareness of menstrual products, good practices and period stigma.

Based on the early success of the pilot, WAGE is providing up to $5 million in supplemental funding for Food Banks Canada to enhance the impact of the Menstrual Equity Fund pilot project.

Recognizing Moon Time Connections' deep relationship with northern Community, Food Banks Canada engaged Moon Time Connections to further extend the pilot to more northern communities. From that supplemental funding provided to Food Banks Canada, $2.4 million goes to supporting Moon Time Connections in reaching more northern menstruators.

"Menstrual equity isn't just a matter of affordability; it's a fundamental right. In Northern and rural parts of the country, access to menstrual products can be costly and limited. Accessibility to health care services should not be determined by who you are or where you live. Menstrual equity is working to ensure that Indigenous communities have the necessities to live with dignity, equality, and proper health care." The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"The opportunity to expand the pilot program to reach additional northern and remote Indigenous communities was a priority for both Food Banks Canada and WAGE, so working further with the incredible team at Moon Time Connections to make that happen was an opportunity we were thrilled to be able to make possible," shared Chris Ferraz, Chief Administrative Officer, Food Banks Canada.

This $2.4 million of funding, through the Menstrual Equity Fund pilot project, was allocated by Food Banks Canada to purchase millions of additional period products to reach rural and remote Indigenous communities. With additional funding to support Moon Time Connections' work, these products will reach more than 160 Indigenous Communities, and upwards of 100,000 more northern menstruators. Additional outreach is already underway to further expand the impact of the pilot and reach new Communities.

Since January 1 of this year, MTC has already received over 90 new requests for products from Communities across the country; nearly half of the total number of requests received in 2022 and 2023 combined. There is a massive and growing need for this support.

"We're incredibly grateful to Food Banks Canada and Women and Gender Equality Canada for allocating additional funding to ensure the pilot is reaching remote and northern Indigenous menstruators," said Nicole White, founder of Moon Time Connections. "Equipping Moon Time Connections to manage distribution to Community represents a pivotal step forward in decolonizing menstrual equity."

Food Banks Canada selected six incredible Canadian organizations to purchase a variety of menstrual products for Moon Time Connections to distribute in the North: Joni (certified organic, sustainable and biodegradable pads and tampons), Aisle (eco-friendly and inclusive period underwear and cloth pads) , Only (ethically sourced organic cotton pads and tampons), Knix (period underwear trailblazers), Marlow (100% organic tampons with plant-based applicators) and Öko (hemp and organic cotton cloth pads).

Moon Time Connections working alongside Food Banks Canada to oversee distribution to the North demonstrates an increased level of institutional understanding around the unique needs of and barriers being faced by northern Indigenous menstruators. It's an acknowledgment of the vital importance of engaging Indigenous-led groups like Moon Time Connections who are working collaboratively with Community across the North to ensure their needs are being met and respected, and they continue to be a part of the menstrual equity conversation in this country.

About Moon Time Connections

Moon Time Connections (formerly Moon Time Sisters) is a flagship project of True North Aid, and is Canada's only national Indigenous-led period equity organization. MTC began its work supplying 1 school board and 1 Community with pads and tampons. As of today, Moon Time Connections is a national organization supplying a full spectrum of period products and vital menstrual education to more than 160 Indigenous Communities in all 3 territories and 7 provinces of Canada. MTC has shipped over 4 million menstrual products to Indigenous menstruators from coast to coast to coast since 2017.

