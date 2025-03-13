Moomoo's Parent Company Futu Reports Strong Financial Growth for Q4 and Full Year 2024

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Moomoo's parent company Futu Holdings Ltd. ("Futu" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: FUTU ), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, announced its unaudited Q4 2024 earnings with US$570.6 million in revenues, up 86.8% year-over-year ("YoY"), and US$251.3 million in non-GAAP adjusted net income, a 105.4% YoY increase.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded US$1.75 billion in revenues and US$742.6 million in non-GAAP adjusted net income, representing a YoY increase of 35.8% and 26.2%, respectively.

A Deepened Globalization Strategy Boosts Client Acquisition and Trading Activities

The Company reported robust growth in user and client acquisition for Q4, posting over 25 million global users at the year end that includes 2.41 million paying clients, up 16% and 41% YoY respectively. Total client assets achieved US$95.7 billion with a YoY increase of 53%. In the full year of 2024, the Company acquired over 701 thousand new paying clients, representing 127% of its full-year guidance.

The Company sustained robust growth momentum across all markets where moomoo operates. Q4 marked the strongest quarter in users and paying clients growth in Singapore over the past 10 quarters, while double-digit increases in both metrics were recorded in Japan, Canada, Malaysia and Australia. In terms of client assets, all markets experienced a double-digit quarterly rise, with newly penetrated markets such as Japan, Canada, and Malaysia reporting a high growth rate.

In Hong Kong, where its platform is known as Futubull, the Company further strengthened its market-leading position this quarter. The user base continued to expand, now reaching over half of the local adult population. The quarter-over-quarter growth in paying clients reached the highest level in recent three years, with the year-end average client assets ascending to a record high, highlighting a continued asset inflow from institutions and the private wealth segment.

Driven by its diversification strategy globally, the Company's trading activities increased notably across multiple assets, bringing the Q4 trading volume up to an all-time high at US$371.5 billion. The total quarterly trading volume for US stocks surged by 195% YoY to a historic peak of over US$267 billion, and that for Hong Kong stocks exceeded US$97 billion, representing a three-year high. Additionally, the Company's crypto trading services that were launched in Singapore and Hong Kong continued to gain traction, with the number of traders and trading volume both soaring in Q4. The average deposit into crypto accounts increased significantly, showing growing confidence in this particular asset among investors.

The wealth management business also saw rapid expansion this quarter, with the assets under management surpassing US$14 billion, almost doubling in size compared to 2023 year-end.

User Engagement Propelled by Enhanced Product Capabilities and Ecosystem Development

In Q4, the Company continuously optimized user experience through a series of product launches and upgrades. A redesigned desktop version of moomoo was released, offering a more tailored interface and advanced features. In Japan, moomoo collaborated with the Japan Exchange Group to offer Japanese stock options trading, and in Australia, moomoo is a pioneer in Australian stock recurring investment plan. In Singapore and Hong Kong, the Company established a bond trading desk this quarter to help clients execute large and complex bond orders.

As a global brand operating in various markets, moomoo is dedicated to fostering an ecosystem featuring transparent, high-quality content and seamless communication among investors, listed companies, media and other financial partners. As part of the global strategic partnership initiatives between the Company and Nasdaq, moomoo launched its inaugural Global Paper Trading Challenge in Q4, assembling over 150,000 challengers worldwide and advancing financial literacy through hands-on market education. Additionally, moomoo established global partnerships with well-known investment service providers such as TradingView and Seeking Alpha, creating value for both moomoo users and its partners. Traders on the TradingView platform named moomoo as 2024 Best Stock Broker.

Bolstered by a more integrated ecosystem, user engagement improved as the daily active usage on moomoo app significantly increased across all markets, with a double-digit YoY rise in Singapore, Malaysia and Australia. The Company also reported the number of moomoo online course learners doubled compared to last quarter, in line with the rapid surge in user activities across its platforms.

In Q4, the moomoo app secured the top spot in Singapore and Malaysia among brokerages in terms of accumulated downloads and daily active users for quarters running. In Australia, moomoo achieved a breakthrough, ranking the top by annual downloads for the first time among local broker apps. In Japan, moomoo maintained in second place by downloads for the second consecutive quarter. In Singapore, Japan and Malaysia, moomoo app continued to lead the industry by receiving the highest user ratings on both Google Play and App Store*.

*Source: data.ai

About moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, moomoo has expanded its global presence to serve investors across multiple markets, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, moomoo is trusted by over 25 million investors worldwide and has earned recognition from leading financial institutions and publications for its innovation and reliability.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com

