Moomoo's Parent Company Futu Releases Q1 2025 Results

Net Income up 98% YoY to US$285 million

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Moomoo's parent company Futu Holdings Ltd. ("Futu" or "the Company")(Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading global tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, announced its unaudited Q1 2025 earnings with US$603.4 million in revenues, up 81.1% year-over-year ("YoY"), and US$285 million in non-GAAP adjusted net income, up 97.7% YoY.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company reported 26.25 million registered users, 4.96 million brokerage accounts and 2.67 million funded accounts. The client assets grew 12% quarter-over-quarter ("QoQ") and 60% YoY, reaching US$107 billion.

Continued Growth Across Markets & Business Segments

The Company entered 2025 with a strong quarter, delivering solid growth across all markets. Japan, Canada and Malaysia achieved record highs in new funded accounts, while the US and Australia both logged double-digit QoQ growth in total funded accounts. In Singapore, strong asset inflows from the high-net-worth sector highlighted the Company's increasing appeal to investors with significant capital and complex financial needs. In Hong Kong, a market already highly penetrated, the Company continued to see accelerated client acquisition throughout the quarter, with a double-digit QoQ increase in client assets, and a nearly 20% quarterly rise in daily active users on its app, reinforcing the Company's unrivaled position in the market. In May, the Company announced its entry into New Zealand - the eighth market it serves - marking another successful stride in its expanding global footprint.

Trading activities across the Company's platforms remained vigorous in Q1, with total trading volume reaching a record high of US$413.3 billion, up impressively by 140% YoY and 11% QoQ. Hong Kong and US equities soared 227% and 116% YoY, respectively. Cryptocurrency recorded double-digit QoQ growth in both traders and client assets, showing investors' growing appetite for this particular asset.

The Company's wealth management continued to expand globally, driven by robust investment demand for safe-haven assets amidst market uncertainties. The total assets under management ("AUM") reached US$17.9 billion at Q1's market closure, a YoY increase of 118%, with AUM in Hong Kong and Singapore growing steadily during Q1, and in Japan and Malaysia increasing notably.

The strength in retail investing fueled synergistic growth in the Company's corporate and institutional services, reinforcing its leadership as a comprehensive financial services platform. By the end of Q1, the Company's IPO and IR clients totaled 498. In Malaysia, moomoo was the top platform that amassed the most subscribers for Oriental Kopi IPO. In Hong Kong, the Company recorded new successes in IPO subscriptions, including the achievement of over HK$1 trillion in Mixue IPO. Additionally, the Company achieved steady growth in its Employee Stock Ownership Plan and Trust services, earning a strong reputation among clients.

Enhancing Platform Capabilities to Serve Various Investor Needs

In Q1, the Company advanced its product roadmap by introducing tailored features to better serve investors with varying needs. To enhance accessibility to the US market, fractional US shares trading was introduced in Japan. To address the growing demand for options trading, the Company introduced tools such as the Options Strategy Builder and Options Probability Analysis, greatly lowering the entry barrier. The Company also broadened its wealth management offerings across multiple markets, including the launch of US dollar money market funds in Japan, and non-money market mutual funds in Malaysia.

To deliver a more intuitive and informed investing experience, the Company rolled out the new Insights feature across its platforms, allowing users to imitate expert strategies and get inspirations in new investment opportunities. Furthermore, the Company streamlined the US stock order execution process this quarter, enhancing efficiency and allowing investors to cover full trading time blocks with a single US stock order.

Moomoo's innovation and service excellence continued to gain industry recognition in Q1. In Singapore, moomoo clinched four prestigious awards from CME Group, including the top honor of "Influential Broker 2024". In Japan, the renowned research firm Japan Marketing Research Organization, Inc. granted moomoo with four awards, naming it the "No.1 US Stock Investment Platform". In Malaysia, moomoo received the "Technology Excellence Award" from the Asian Business Review magazine, a testament of its leadership in the technological advancement.

Deepening Community Connections and Advancing Corporate Social Responsibility

In Q1, the Company deepened its commitment to empowering investors by partnering with Seeking Alpha, a leading financial research platform, to deliver pro-level tools and advanced services to all its global users.

Recently in the US, moomoo proudly announced a ground-breaking partnership with the New York Mets, a member of the Major League Baseball (MLB), in a multi-year, multi-million-dollar partnership, marking its first high-profile sports sponsorship. This collaboration is set to enhance the sports experience for Mets fans, moomoo customers and New York tri-state area communities through creative initiatives and joint efforts.

The Company also continued to expand its community engagement efforts. In the US, moomoo sponsored the Jersey City Marathon, while in Australia, it partnered with local NGOs to support local communities. In Japan, moomoo led initiatives to encourage female participation in investing. These diverse activities demonstrate moomoo's commitment to leveraging its brand influence to foster positive change and build better communities worldwide.

About moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, moomoo has expanded its global presence to serve investors across multiple markets, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, and New Zealand. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, moomoo is trusted by more than 26 million investors worldwide and has earned recognition from leading financial institutions and publications for its innovation and reliability.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com

