MONUMENTAL MINERALS CORP. MULTISPECTRAL INTERPRETATION DEFINES AREA OF INTEREST FOR FURTHER EXPLORATION AT THE JEMI HEAVY RARE EARTH PROJECT, MEXICO

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Monumental Minerals Corp. ("Monumental" or the "Company") (TSXV: MNRL) (FSE: BE5) (OTC: MNMRF) is pleased to announce the results of a recently completed satellite multispectral interpretation covering the Jemi Heavy Rare Earth (HREE) Project ("Jemi"), located in Coahuila, Mexico, about 40 km south of the Texas, USA border.

A - Figure 1. The spectral band for fluorite and periclase (A) and the probability model for REE targets (B) will be used to guide the upcoming exploration campaign at the Jemi project. In both images, hotter colours are considered more prospective. (CNW Group/Monumental Minerals Corp.) B - Figure 1. The spectral band for fluorite and periclase (A) and the probability model for REE targets (B) will be used to guide the upcoming exploration campaign at the Jemi project. In both images, hotter colours are considered more prospective. (CNW Group/Monumental Minerals Corp.) Figure 2. Charts of spot prices high-value REEs (Nd, Pr, Dy, Tb), which are present at the Jemi Project. The charts demonstrate sustained high values for these commodities. Data from Ginger International Trade & Investment Pte. (CNW Group/Monumental Minerals Corp.) Figure 2. Charts of spot prices high-value REEs (Nd, Pr, Dy, Tb), which are present at the Jemi Project. The charts demonstrate sustained high values for these commodities. Data from Ginger International Trade & Investment Pte. (CNW Group/Monumental Minerals Corp.) Figure 2. Charts of spot prices high-value REEs (Nd, Pr, Dy, Tb), which are present at the Jemi Project. The charts demonstrate sustained high values for these commodities. Data from Ginger International Trade & Investment Pte. (CNW Group/Monumental Minerals Corp.)

The Jemi Project hosts numerous REE occurrences containing potentially economic concentrations of the high value magnetic REEs including dysprosium (Dy), terbium (Tb), neodymium (Nd) and praseodymium (Pr). The Project also contains anomalous grades of tantalum (Ta), niobium (Nb), and zirconium (Zr). Jemi sits within the North American Alkaline Igneous Belt, an under explored north-south 3000 km long trend of alkaline igneous rocks and carbonatites that are host to numerous REE, gold and other critical element deposits.

ASTER satellite multispectral data was processed, imaged and interpreted over the Jemi Project. The band for fluorite (CaF 2 ) and periclase (MgO) (Fig. 1a) may be associated with REE-bearing minerals, as fluorite is a common accessory mineral in HREE peralkaline systems, and periclase is a common mineral where peralkaline magmas have altered limestone host rock. Additionally, the combination of several spectral bands that represent minerals including fluorite, pyrite, hypersthene, epidote, garnet, and hemimorphite (a zinc mineral found in carbonate replacement deposits in northern Mexico) correlate positively with REE lithogeochemical results from surface grab samples. These bands, plus REE grab sample concentrations were compared using a supervised machine learning method to create a probabilistic map of high REE concentrations in rocks at surface (Fig. 1b).

Jamil Sader, Monumental's CEO and Director comments:

"The multispectral satellite results are a valuable tool to assist with Monumental's exploration program in Mexico. They have identified several new locations of interest for REE mineralization within the high-priority area at our Jemi Project, and will be followed up with boots-on-the-ground exploration including mapping, geochemistry, and geophysics. We are excited for the immediate start of this next stage of exploration at the Jemi project, and the drill targets that it will generate."

Both the fluorite/periclase spectral band and the machine learning probability model further emphasise the 8 km2 high-priority area defined based on field observations, airborne radiometrics, and known HREE mineral occurrences (see the Company's news release dated May 3, 2022). Additionally, within this high-priority area, the spectral interpretation highlights discreet areas that may host eudialyte-bearing alkaline dykes, veins, and dissemination. Eudialyte is a Na, Ca, Fe/Mn, Zr silicate mineral that can contain up to 10% REE (enriched in HREEs), and 12% ZrO 2 . The ASTER satellite spectral data also identified several areas prospective for copper/zinc/lead/silver carbonate replacement deposits (CRD) on Monumental's exploration claims. This deposit style is common in the region, and the La Encantada silver mine, operated by First Majestic Silver, is located along strike only 20 km southeast of Jemi. Monumental cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Jemi Project.

Previously collected geological, geochemical, and geophysical results, plus this newly collected spectral interpretation data will be used as guidance tools for the upcoming exploration program that will commence during August, 2022. The program will include field mapping, geochemical sampling, and surface radiometrics, and will lay the foundation for HREE drilling targets, proposed to be tested in Q4 2022.

Monumental enjoys a positive relationship with all local landowners and stakeholders, and is committed to the continuing engagement of local communities.

"The continued deterioration of trade and political relationships between China and western countries, plus the high and stable spot prices makes Jemi all the more significant in potentially contributing to a home-grown source of REEs."

Rare earth element mineralization discovered to date at Jemi exhibits characteristics and mineralogy consistent with peralkaline intrusion-related deposits, which represent an important, potentially economic style of HREE mineralization. Deposits of this type are being explored and prepared for development in Australia, Europe, and North America. With the ongoing trade and political disputes between the USA/the /western world and China (the primary supplier and refiner of REEs), as well as the sales of EV growing by multiples, REE spot prices are near all-time highs (Fig. 2) and are projected to maintain or increase in value for the foreseeable future.

