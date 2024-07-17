MONUMENTAL ENERGY PROVIDES UPDATE ON RFI PROCESS IN RESPECT TO THE LAGUNA BLANCA LITHIUM BRINE-CESIUM PROJECT

VANCOUVER, BC, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Monumental Energy Corp. ("Monumental" or the "Company") (TSXV: MNRG) (FSE: ZA6) (OTCQB: MNMRF) is pleased to provide an update on its active participation in the Request for Information ("RFI") process initiated by the Chilean Ministry of Mining for lithium exploration and exploitation.

The RFI process attracted 88 applications from companies across 10 countries, including 11 submissions from Canadian-based companies. Applications were received for 16 salt flats and 28 different lithium projects, showcasing the strong global interest in Chile's lithium resources. Notably, Monumental Energy (through its property option agreement with Lithium Chile Inc.) holds rights over 61 mining concessions totaling 14,700 hectares in the Laguna Blanca salt flats, a key area highlighted in the RFI process.

The Ministry of Mining is currently conducting a comprehensive analysis of the submitted projects, evaluating financial capability, estimated annual production, technological innovation, and mining experience. This evaluation process will determine which projects advance to the next stage of contract assignments, expected to commence in the first months of 2025. By the end of August, the Ministry will announce the mechanisms for assigning contracts to prioritized projects. Monumental Energy remains optimistic about its prospects and looks forward to contributing to the development of Chile's lithium sector.

In line with the Government's emphasis on community engagement, Monumental Energy is committed to working closely with local communities to ensure that the benefits of lithium projects are shared equitably. Indigenous consultations will be initiated by the Ministry of Mining where direct impacts are anticipated, ensuring all voices are heard and respected.

Monumental Energy highlights the potential of the Laguna Blanca project in the Arica y Parinacota Region as a prime opportunity for responsible lithium mining development. This project promises significant economic and social benefits for the region and its people.

Michelle DeCecco, CEO comments, "The Company remains actively engaged with the Government and local communities to achieve early project milestones and secure necessary approvals. Monumental Energy is dedicated to leading the charge in sustainable lithium development and is eager to play a pivotal role in the future of Chile's lithium sector."

About Salar De Laguna Blanca

The Laguna Project is located within the prolific lithium triangle, a zone within the central Andes high desert that includes Chile, Argentina, and Bolivia. This zone is estimated to contain more than half of the world's lithium supply beneath the many salt flats, also known as salars, that are common to the region. The Laguna Blanca property consists of 61 exploration concessions totaling 14,700 hectares, 100% owned by Lithium Chile through its wholly owned Chilean subsidiary Minera Kairos Chile Limitada. The Laguna Blanca Project includes both active and paleo salar brines and salts with samples including 1230 mg/l from surface.

About Monumental Energy Corp.

Monumental Energy Corp. is an exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties in the critical and clean energy sector. The Company has an option to acquire a 75% interest and title to the Laguna cesium-lithium brine project located in Chile. The Company holds a 2% net smelter return royalty on Summit Nanotech's share of any future lithium production from the Salar de Turi Project, Chile. The Company owns securities of New Zealand Energy Corp.

