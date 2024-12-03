MONTREAL, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Table des groupes de femmes de Montréal (TGFM) is holding a conference to mark the opening of the photo exhibition "Embark with us!" at the Maison du développement durable. Organized as part of the 12 Days of Activism Against Violence Against Women and the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the event highlights the insecurity experienced by Montreal women living with disabilities in their daily mobility and their lack of trust in institutions to guarantee safe travel.

Data and testimonials reveal that fear and experiences of sexual, physical, verbal, and psychological violence, as well as falls and accidents on paratransit, public transport, and in public spaces, hinder their ability to travel independently, particularly as mothers, workers, students, and activists. "When we feel unsafe while traveling, filing a complaint seems pointless. In general, it doesn't lead to any concrete results. We live with the constant stress of reliving these experiences during the next trip," explains Florence Pardo, project manager at Action Femmes et Handicap.

Mobility issues also affect the ability to flee a violent situation quickly. According to our survey, only a quarter of respondents consider collective transport accessible and safe in an emergency. "Although the STM has a protocol for paratransit in cases of domestic violence, it is still poorly known by the women concerned and the groups that support them," points out Manon Brière, Residential Services Coordinator at YWCA Montreal.

The "Embark with us!" photo exhibition, free and open to the public throughout December, raises awareness of the obstacles encountered by eight women living with disabilities in their daily commutes and encourages the adoption of behaviors and policies for sustainable, inclusive, and safe mobility.

The Table des groupes de femmes de Montréal is a regional multi-sectoral coalition bringing together over 60 members to promote and defend women's rights from an intersectional feminist perspective since 1996. The Embark with us! action-research project mobilized 10 women with lived experience, over 150 respondents, and several community groups to better understand the realities of women with disabilities within Montreal's sustainable mobility options.

SOURCE Table des groupes de femmes de Montréal

Source: Marie-Eve Desroches, TGFM, 514-381-3288 #2, [email protected]