An international regatta will bring together athletes with disabilities from across Canada, supported by the Quebec Adapted Sailing Association (AQVA).

MONTRÉAL, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - From August 25 to 29, 2025, the waters of Lake Saint-Louis will host the Mobility Cup , a one-of-a-kind international regatta that showcases the talent, passion, and the determination of sailors from across Canada and around the world living with a disability.

René Dallaire, founder of AQVA and quadriplegic, maneuvers a Martin 16 sailboat using the "sip and puff" system, which allows him to control the sail solely with his breath. (CNW Group/Quebec Adapted Sailing Association (AQVA))

Organized under the auspices of the Able Sail Network of Canada (ASN) and hosted this year by the Quebec Adapted Sailing Association (AQVA) and the Pointe-Claire Yacht Club , this annual competition brings together athletes with disabilities from across the globe, all driven by the same goal: to sail, to push their limits, and to share their love for the sport.

A Celebration of Sport and Inclusion

Over five days, around thirty sailors with disabilities will compete aboard Martin 16 sailboats, specifically designed to offer a safe and accessible experience for sailors with various levels of mobility. Thanks to cutting-edge technology, some participants are able to sail completely independently, while others do so with the assistance of experienced companions—everyone finds their place on the starting line.

"The Mobility Cup is proof that nothing—not even a disability—should be a barrier to sport. It's a powerful expression of freedom, courage, and inclusion. AQVA is proud to host this international regatta, which brings together sailors with disabilities aboard adapted sailboats, showing that performance and accessibility can go hand in hand."

— Paula Stone, Chair of the 2025 Mobility Cup Organizing Committee

Shining a Light on Adapted Sailing

Hosting the 2025 Mobility Cup in Montréal is a unique opportunity to raise the profile of adapted sailing in Quebec. It is also a rare occasion to see women and men go head-to-head on the same course, in a sport that values both inclusion and excellence.

About AQVA

The Quebec Adapted Sailing Association (AQVA) is dedicated to making sailing accessible to people living with disabilities. Each year, it enables over 200 participants to experience the freedom of the open water, while promoting inclusion and personal achievement.

AQVA Website: aqva.org

