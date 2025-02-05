Canada's quantum leadership in research and commercialization provides strategic backdrop for global leaders charting quantum future

MONTREAL, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Quantum Industry Canada (QIC) and Distriq, the Quantum Innovation Zone of Sherbrooke , today announced QUANTUM NOW / ICI QUANTIQUE , a landmark executive forum where decision-makers will gain the strategic intelligence needed to thrive in the quantum era. Taking place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on June 18-19, 2025 during the United Nations International Year of Quantum Science and Technology , this gathering arrives as quantum technologies approach a transformation as profound as the digital revolution before it.

QUANTUM NOW - ICI QUANTIQUE (CNW Group/Distriq, Zone Innovation Quantique & Quantum Industry Canada) Quantum Industry Canada (CNW Group/Distriq, Zone Innovation Quantique & Quantum Industry Canada) Distriq, the Quantum Innovation Zone of Sherbrooke (CNW Group/Distriq, Zone Innovation Quantique & Quantum Industry Canada)

"A new economic era is taking shape through quantum innovation," said Lisa Lambert, CEO of QIC. "Forward-thinking organizations are already securing quantum talent, developing quantum strategies, and preparing for a future where quantum capabilities will define tomorrow's market leaders. QUANTUM NOW brings together the trailblazers who recognize that quantum isn't tomorrow's story—it's today's opportunity."

"From early breakthroughs to today's innovations, Canada stands among the global leaders in quantum technologies," says Pascale Nini, CEO of Distriq. "With its world-class research centers and visionary companies, Quebec is a cornerstone of Canada's quantum ecosystem, driving innovation and the country's quantum competitiveness. The International Year of Quantum is a unique opportunity to strengthen industry synergies and accelerate breakthroughs that will shape our technological and economic future for a better world."

QUANTUM NOW will also feature Canada's first quantum technology expo, showcasing the country's position as a global leader with the world's second-highest concentration of quantum companies. The expo will connect decision-makers directly with pioneers developing breakthrough technologies in computing, sensing, and secure communications.

The carefully curated forum program moves beyond technical discussions to equip decision-makers with practical tools and frameworks. Through executive panels, focused roundtable discussions, and strategic networking opportunities, participants will gain the essential insights and relationships needed to capture quantum's transformative potential.

To learn more and apply to attend, visit www.quantumnow.ca

About Quantum Industry Canada (QIC)



Quantum Industry Canada (QIC) is the national business-led consortium uniting Canada's quantum companies and sector leaders to transform the country's quantum strengths into global business success and economic prosperity.

About Distriq, the Quantum Innovation Zone of Sherbrooke



Distriq, as Sherbrooke's quantum innovation zone and managers of Espace Quantique 1, drives quantum technology adoption and company growth through their deep ecosystem connections and expertise.

SOURCE Distriq, Zone Innovation Quantique & Quantum Industry Canada

Media contact: [email protected]