Montreal Start-Up Believes Humans Must Continue to be Central to Artificial Intelligence

MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - AIR (AI Redefined), a Montreal artificial intelligence start-up founded by experts in machine learning, video games and semantic networks, will be part of Quebec's official delegation to the Intelligent Transport Systems World Congress Singapore, the largest global conference on transport technologies, from October 21 to 25. The cofounders will have the opportunity to meet industry members to promote an approach that redefines artificial intelligence (AI) by establishing genuine human-machine collaboration in AI systems. They hope to demonstrate that the transition toward artificial intelligence in various sectors of the economy, including transport, would be even more beneficial for companies if people could be central to the solution, instead of replacing them.

In recent months, AIR, formerly known as Age of Minds, has attracted the interest of Silicon Valley investors, who have invested $3.5 million US in this new vision of AI.

"We're proud to participate in the global transport industry's most eagerly anticipated event. With the crucial changes called for in this sector in response to mobility issues, we believe the success of this transition depends on the development of competencies. Artificial intelligence is already learning from humans. It's time that humans learn from AI and establish interactions that will make it possible to achieve a higher level of knowledge," remarked Fabrice Condominas, AIR's cofounder.

The company is achieving this vision of human-machine collaboration by developing a platform where each party can continuously elevate each other.

AIR recognized by a giant in transport, defense and aerospace

AIR was recently chosen by Thales, a global leader in tech solutions associated with transport, defense and aerospace, to take part in the first edition of AI@CENTECH, a six-month program aimed at promoting the success of the world's most promising AI innovators. The company will join Thales in Lisbon for the Web Summit, taking place November 4 to 7 this year.

"We're pleased that our vision of AI has been recognized by an organization of this scope. Ultimately, we hope our solution can benefit companies and facilitate their shift to artificial intelligence," added Dorian Kieken, AIR's cofounder.

Thales is banking on AIR's potential to develop a solution that is centered on training. For example, an air traffic controller, with assistance from a machine, can continue to focus on the right priority at the right time should a crisis arise, thanks to artificial intelligence, which makes recommendations for decision-making. In return, the machine stores information provided by the controller and acquires data needed to improve its performance.

Expanding instead of replacing human potential

AIR wishes to initiate a shift in AI to place people at the centre of what will be a true digital revolution and transform our lifestyles in the years ahead. To respond to the ethical challenges of AI, AIR is currently working on projects that will foster the development of a technological environment that can expand human competencies and potential rather than replacing them.

"While the concept of artificial intelligence is definitely present in the media, it is not well understood and sparks suspicion in the general public. Will humans be replaced by AI? We don't think so. That's why we are working to make sure this revolution benefits everyone," said Mr. Kieken.

COGMENT: A platform to enable human-machine synergy in AI systems

The Montreal start-up recently launched COGMENT, an open-source solution that brings together optimal conditions for interaction to enable synergy between humans and machines. Its technologies allow AI and users to learn mutually from their interactions. COGMENT is the only framework that, at the core of its process, makes it possible to integrate the training of both parties: AI and human users.

COGMENT allows for interactions and a mutual learning experience that go beyond algorithms and data gathering. It focuses on shared experiences to develop full human potential to better understand another form of intelligence.

A thriving company

Since it was established in 2017, AIR has grown steadily and hopes to hire some 25 new talents by the end of next year. The current team of experts, in fields from machine learning to video games and programming, will collaborate on the platform's first concrete results with the aim of providing full service to companies that will be able to use this new training tool to develop their experts' skills or to train new hires.

To learn more about the company and its cofounders, visit www.ai-r.com

