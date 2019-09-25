Montréal Space for Life Is Buzzing with Activities During Pumpkin Season

Visit Esmeralda, the friendly witch Every day | 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Main exhibition greenhouse | For 4-to-8-year-olds In a greenhouse full of pumpkins, Esmeralda has a blast turning everything into something else: hot chocolate into toad spit, minimarshmallows into arsenic, and even her own house into a huge hat! Come meet Esmeralda and watch her amazing transformations.

Discover the new story Tous les monstres ont disparu!

Every day | Schedule: espacepourlavie.ca/en | Henry Teuscher Auditorium | For 4-to-8-year-olds | Length: 30 min. (in French only)

Tous les monstres ont disparu!, a brand-new storytime activity this year, is an adaptation by Iris Boudreau of the book J'élève mon monstre by popular children's author Élise Gravel. It relates the joyful misadventures of Madame Topinambour, the best-known monster-sitter in town. While she's napping, her door blows open and all the monsters run away. Will she manage to get them all home again? Everybody knows monsters are just crazy about squash! Places are limited. If you want to attend, you'll need a pass from the ticket desk (available on site only).

Blow off steam at the Little Monsters Courtyard

Every day | On the grassy area outside | For 4-to-8-year-olds

This year, once again, kids can have lots of fun letting loose in the Little Monsters Courtyard. They'll have a ball trying to cross the Tricky River, doing the pumpkin sack race or testing their throwing skills at the Feed the Creatures bean bag toss. Ten play modules in all to keep kids busy and entertained!

Learn all about the squash family at the Squash Kiosk

Every day | 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday) | Reception Centre | For all

The squash family, which plays a leading role every Halloween, will be on display this year at the Squash Kiosk. Space for Life guides will tell you all you want to know about the 50 or so species of squash grown at the Jardin botanique. Come test your knowledge!

Get creative and enter the Pumpkin-Decorating Contest

October 4 to 14 (delivery of decorated pumpkins) | October 4 to 31 (exhibition of pumpkins received) | Main exhibition greenhouse | For all

Orange, green, blue, speckled, striped or mottled … Have fun decorating your pumpkin and bring it to the Jardin botanique to be displayed. Around $8,000 in prizes is up for grabs. Several different categories for children and adults. Further details at espacepourlavie.ca/en.

Note – Gardens of Light

If you're planning on touring Gardens of Light in the evening, as part of your visit to the Jardin botanique for the Great Pumpkin Ball activities, don't forget to book your fixed-time ticket in advance, on sale at espacepourlavie.ca/en

Tickets for Gardens of Light give you admission to all

Great Pumpkin Ball activities.

Trace the History of Evolution

In 2019, Space for Life will be exploring nature and biodiversity through the lens of evolution. How have phenomena taking place over thousands of years resulted in the fascinating history of life on our planet? A complex, exciting story to investigate and discover!

