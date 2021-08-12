"As a museum entirely devoted to the links between society and the environment, the Biosphère brings humans and nature closer together, just as the other Montréal Space for Life museums do. We are excited to continue the Biosphère's mission by working to raise public awareness of environmental issues and to mobilize citizens around these matters," explained Julie Jodoin, Acting Director, Montréal Space for Life.

"To fulfill its environmental commitments, Montreal has adopted a Climate Plan that contains concrete measures to mobilize the Montreal population. At Montréal Space for Life, the Biosphère will be able to increase its impact in the ecological transition while carrying out a mission that is directly in line with the priorities of our administration. To celebrate its opening and invite as many people as possible to rediscover this valuable museum, we are very pleased to provide visitors access free of charge from August 13 to 15," said Montréal Mayor Valérie Plante.

"The Biosphère is an important institution that raises awareness among its visitors about the importance of protecting the environment and fighting climate change. Its mission, supported by all three levels of government, is directly linked to current environmental issues. The reopening of the museum is great news for Canadians and for future generations who will benefit from the exceptional exhibits, aiming to promote a healthy planet," wrote the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Climate change is the issue of the century, and we have a plan to address it and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. To do this, we will work with our partners in Quebec City and Montréal, as we are doing so today. By investing together in the Biosphère, we are ensuring a promising future for North America's only environmental museum. It also allows a new generation to better understand our environment, biodiversity and climate change", has declared The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons.

"The Biosphère museum helps mobilize Quebec citizens in the fight against climate change and the protection of the environment. For this reason, the 2021-2022 Quebec Budget provides $15 million over five years to ensure its survival. It is therefore with great pleasure that I see this major cultural and scientific institution open its doors to the public once again. "I hope that the population of Montréal and other Quebecers will come to visit the museum in large numbers. In my name and on behalf of Minister Benoît Charrette, I wish Montréal Space for Life every success with this reopening", said the Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Climate Change Control section) and Deputy for Bourget, Richard Campeau.

Rediscover your Biosphère!

"The Biosphère is a unique museum space on the enchanting site of Parc Jean-Drapeau that offers inspiring exhibitions combining the rigour of science with the innovative impetus of culture, all at the service of the environment. Three new exhibitions that could not be presented to the public because of the pandemic are to be discovered," says the Biosphère's new director, Isabelle St-Germain. "The experience proposed initiates a dialogue between science, culture, social innovation and the environment," she added.

Colours of the World - NEW

Like a giant kaleidoscope, this outdoor exhibition featuring 50 photographs from the National Geographic collection highlights the unique role colour plays in photography and celebrates our planet's diversity.

Species Without Borders - NEW

Canada and the United States share the world's longest border as well as the vital habitats for the wildlife they inhabit. Through photos of some of the animals that live there, we discover how the two countries are working together for their protection.

Ecolab / Lab for budding scientists - NEW

We become researchers for a day by testing our hypotheses about air and water pollution. An interactive exhibition to understand the scientific method.

Design the Future

A 360-degree immersive show that invites us to experience moments in nature and the research projects it inspires. A production inspired by Richard Buckminster Fuller, who designed the museum's dome.

Free access to the Biosphère August 13, 14 and 15 Get your tickets online: espacepourlavie.ca/biosphere Utopia An ephemeral evening at the Biosphère August 13 starting at 7 p.m. Places are limited, reserve your tickets: Utopia event

Governments of Canada and Quebec and Ville de Montréal come together for the environment

On April 12, the Biosphère's operations were integrated with those of the Montréal Space for Life museum complex, allowing Ville de Montréal to extend the reach of key players in its ecological transition plan. The federal government, the provincial government and Ville de Montréal also announced that $45 million would be allocated over five years to ensure the Biosphère's sustainability.

Montréal Space for Life

Montréal Space for Life is made up of the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These five prestigious institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

Climate Plan

In response to the climate emergency, Montréal is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions with the objective of becoming carbon-neutral by 2050. In order to achieve carbon neutrality, Montréal has adopted a Climate Plan featuring 46 measures to mobilize Montrealers, accelerate the adoption of more sustainable modes of transportation, reduce the use of fossil fuels in buildings, make our living environments greener, and reduce food waste. For more information, see the strategic Climate Plan .

About the Montréal Space for Life Foundation

The Montréal Space for Life Foundation contributes philanthropically to the development of Montréal Space for Life by supporting the scientific, educational, cultural, social and artistic missions of its five institutions: the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. Its values are based on respect for biodiversity and appreciation of the sciences and the arts as a way of bringing people closer to nature.

