MONTRÉAL, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Tourisme Montréal, the City of Montréal, the Government of Québec, the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and the Olympic Park welcome the announcement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirming Montréal as one of the four host cities for the Olympic Q-Series 2028, along with Tokyo, Shanghai and Orlando. This key event leading up to the LA 2028 Olympic Games will be held June 1-4, 2028.

This announcement marks an important milestone in Montréal's positioning within the international Olympic Movement, as the city nears the 50th anniversary of Montreal 1976, alongside the ongoing revitalization and transformation of the Olympic Park.

A strategic bid driven by exemplary collaboration

Led by Tourisme Montréal, in close collaboration with the COC, the City of Montréal and all partners, Montréal's bid is the result of work initiated as early as 2024. This effort demonstrated that Montréal has all the assets required to host an event of this scale, in terms of infrastructure, event expertise and the commitment of its sport ecosystem.

An event that reflects Montréal's DNA

The Olympic Q-Series 2028 will bring together top-level athletes in at least four dynamic urban disciplines drawn from BMX freestyle, park skateboarding, sport climbing, beach volleyball, flag football or 3x3 basketball.

With close to 2,000 participants expected, including around 500 athletes, and some 70,000 spectators, the event will generate significant tourism benefits and will transform Montréal into a true international scene where the energy of the crowds and the athletes' performance will be showcased.

Quotes

"Congratulations, Montréal, on being selected to host the Olympic Q-Series. We look forward to seeing the Olympic spirit come to life in a city with such great Olympic heritage, bringing together world-class athletes and fans at a crucial moment on the road to the LA28 Olympic Games."

- Kirsty Coventry, International Olympic Committee President

"The Olympic Q-Series 2028 is an event that is exceptionally well aligned with Montréal's DNA. At the intersection of urban sport and culture, it goes beyond sport to become a true event experience. This convergence of performance, creativity and cultural programming will allow us to reach a younger tourism audience and further strengthen our positioning as a vibrant and contemporary destination. Beyond the economic benefits, this is also a defining moment: the return of the Olympic movement to Montréal in a renewed form, driven by the fusion of sport and festival culture and the rise of urban cultures."

- Yves Lalumière, Tourisme Montréal President and CEO

"This is wonderful news. To see Montréal selected alongside Orlando, Tokyo, and Shanghai is invaluable recognition of our city as a major sports destination. The Olympic Q-Series 2028 will showcase our ability to host major events, generate economic benefits, and promote our city."

- Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Mayor of Montréal

"This is excellent news and a wonderful way to showcase our Olympic legacy in this 50th anniversary year of the 1976 Games. Hosting this event here at home will help shine a spotlight on Quebec and its expertise in organizing major sporting events. Beyond the excitement and pride, this event will generate across the city, it will also deliver significant economic benefits for our economy. The government of Quebec is proud of the International Olympic Committee's confidence in our destination."

- Amélie Dionne, Minister of Tourism

"We are thrilled to welcome the world to Montréal for the Olympic Qualifier Series and showcase our country's strong legacy of hosting world-class events. As we approach the 50th anniversary of the Montréal 1976 Olympic Games, this recognition feels all the more special. Montréal is uniquely positioned to bring this innovative event to life with

the energy, creativity and passion that define the city. As we look ahead to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, we know this series will bring the energy of the Games closer to home, inspiring athletes and communities alike while showcasing Montréal's unique spirit on the global stage."

- Tricia Smith, four-time Olympian, silver medallist, and president of the Canadian Olympic Committee

"The hosting of the Olympic Q-Series 2028 at the Olympic Park represents an exceptional opportunity to reaffirm our role at the heart of the sport and cultural movement in our city. As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Olympic Games, this announcement fully embraces the evolution of our site: a lively and forward-looking gathering place at the crossroad of sports, culture and community. We are proud to contribute to the international promotion of Montréal and offer an urban environment to experience memorable moments."

- Joëlle Brodeur, Olympic Park CEO

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a 100-year-old private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. To this end, the organization is piloting innovative hospitality strategies with a two-fold objective: ensuring that visitors enjoy a memorable experience and maximizing tourism economic spin-offs in a sustainable way with long-term impacts for the city. Uniting more than 1,000 businesses and organizations working directly or indirectly in tourism, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, please visit www.mtl.org.

SOURCE Tourisme Montréal

MEDIA CONTACTS : Aurélie de Blois, Tourisme Montréal, Spokesperson and Senior Public Relations Advisor, 514 918-5290, [email protected]; Joanna Kanga, City of Montréal, Head Press Officer, Office of the Mayor and Executive Committee, 438 221-5117, [email protected]; Jean-Manuel Téotonio, Ministry of Tourism, Media Relations, Manager Communications Department, 418 643-5959, ext. 3488, [email protected]; Vanessa Lee, Canadian Olympic Committee Director, Communications and Media Relations, 514-216-1417, [email protected]; Cédric Essiminy, Olympic Park, Communications Advisor, 514-209-8176, [email protected]