Montreal's Top Employers for 2021 - City of Beaconsfield Wins Top Employer Award

BEACONSFIELD, QC, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - We are proud to announce that the City of Beaconsfield was named one of Montreal's top employers for 2021 for a second year in a row.

Organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers, this annual competition recognizes the employers in Greater Montreal that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Evaluations are based on criteria such as work atmosphere, benefits, vacation and paid time off, continuing education and skills development, employee engagement and work-family reconciliation policies. Moreover, employers are compared to other similar organizations to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

"It's a great honour to be recognized among Montreal's top employers, especially in this particular year where the COVID-19 pandemic has put the economy on hold, disrupting the daily lives of organizations and undermining the mental health of the community. This recognition is a remarkable accomplishment and demonstrates a key priority for our organization – to provide health and wellness tools and programs to employees so that they feel motivated and happy at work and at home. The dedication and day-to-day commitment of our staff is the driving force behind our success. On behalf of Management and Council, I want to thank them warmly for their excellent work," said Patrice Boileau, Director General.

The City of Beaconsfield is located in the West Island of Montreal. The organization promotes a positive workplace culture and offers many social benefits and pleasant surroundings. Depending on the season, the number of employees varies between 150 and 200 working in the following departments: Culture and Leisure, Sustainable Development, Finance and Treasury, Public Works, Urban Planning and Municipal Patrol, Human Resources, Registry and Public Affairs, and General Management.

