MONTREAL, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Filled with a deep sense of pride and a strong feeling of achievement, Pierre Lemonde announces today that he will resign from his position as President and CEO of the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations (MCFR) next fall after nearly 25 years of devoted service leading the organization.

As the MCFR pursues its journey both in Quebec and across Canada, as well as internationally, Pierre Lemonde humbly notes that he will have succeeded in fulfilling the organization's mission of promoting a better understanding of international matters and fostering closer collaboration among various groups interested in international affairs through events and partnerships.

Over the next few months, Mr. Lemonde will focus on facilitating a seamless and efficient transition for the MCFR, ensuring that the organization can carry on its mission under optimal circumstances.

An organization of influence

In a message to the MCFR members, he highlights the expertise and dedication of his colleagues who, year after year, organize approximately 35 high-quality events. The MCFR is recognized for the quality of networking opportunities it provides to participants. On average, the MCFR collaborates with 25 events hosted by other organizations every year, all focusing on current events and issues on a global scale.

As the transition approaches, the Board of Directors acknowledges his exceptional contribution in establishing a renowned organization in the international business community. Pierre Lemonde's ambition, rigor, and broad vision have allowed the MCFR to position itself among the key players in international affairs and to have excellent financial health, ensuring sustainability and long-term success.

Over the past 20 years, since returning to the organization in 2004, significant surpluses have been accumulated under his leadership. These funds have enabled the MCFR to contribute to society by creating a $25,000 scholarship - the MCFR Prize for a doctoral student in international relations - and another $10,000 scholarship for a graduate student in international business, specifically for overseas internships.

Additionally, the MCFR regularly provides financial support to other organizations for events aligned with its mission, including institutions such as CÉRIUM, the Institut d'études internationales de Montréal, the Centre for International Peace and Security Studies, and the Fonds québécois en journalisme international.

Succession

The board of directors will soon review the succession process and make a public announcement regarding it.

Highlights of Pierre Lemonde's career

Pierre Lemonde holds a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in Psychology from the University of Montreal , and pursued doctoral studies (DEA) in Psychoanalysis at the University of Paris . Upon returning from Paris , he started a career in hiring of managers and professionals and completed a certificate in Human Resources Management at McGill University .

holds a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in Psychology from the , and pursued doctoral studies (DEA) in Psychoanalysis at the University of . Upon returning from , he started a career in hiring of managers and professionals and completed a certificate in Human Resources Management at . Concurrently, he became involved with the society of international economic law of Canada , quickly rising to the position of vice president and editor of the organization's Bulletin de la SIDE , while pursuing a graduate diploma in International Administration at ENAP.

, quickly rising to the position of vice president and editor of the organization's , while pursuing a graduate diploma in International Administration at ENAP. He then completed a bachelor's degree in Law at the University of Montreal , studying part-time while serving as a director at Samson Bélair Deloitte and Touche International. After passing the Bar, he delves into publishing on international economics, founding the World Economic Affairs magazine of which he becomes CEO and editor, with distribution in Canada , the United States , Europe , and Japan . During this period, he reaches out to MCFR with a proposal to publish certain conferences that he finds particularly compelling.

, studying part-time while serving as a director at Samson Bélair Deloitte and Touche International. After passing the Bar, he delves into publishing on international economics, founding the magazine of which he becomes CEO and editor, with distribution in , , , and . During this period, he reaches out to MCFR with a proposal to publish certain conferences that he finds particularly compelling. The MCFR Board of Directors offer him the position of Managing Director. He served in this role from 1998 to 2002.

He then transitioned to the role of Vice President of International Affairs at the Manufacturiers et Exportateurs du Québec (MEQ), serving in 2002 and 2003. He returned to the MCFR in 2004 as President and CEO, a position he held for over 20 years.

Quotes

"In announcing his retirement from the MCFR in the fall, Pierre Lemonde can take pride in having been the main builder of this significant and relevant Montreal institution, a platform that has often become indispensable. The members and the Board of Directors congratulate him and thank him for his service."

-Pierre Marc Johnson, Chairman of the Board, MCFR

"Throughout all these years, the MCFR has succeeded in fulfilling its mission of promoting a better understanding of international matters. I am incredibly proud of the journey we have pursued and, along with our team, we have succeeded in making this platform essential when addressing international issues. It now shines bright not only in Montreal but also throughout Quebec, Canada, and even internationally. I step down peacefully and will do everything to ensure that this transition is a success for the organization and that the MCFR continues its mission under the best conditions. Thank you everyone for these wonderful years at the MCFR!"

-Pierre Lemonde, President and CEO, MCFR

About the MCFR

The Montreal Council on Foreign Relations (MCFR) is a non-profit, non-partisan private organization whose mission is to promote greater knowledge of international affairs and foster closer collaboration among various groups interested in international matters through its events and partnerships. The MCFR was established in Montreal, in 1985, by Professor Louis Sabourin. The Honourable Gérard Pelletier acted as its first President.

