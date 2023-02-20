Federal investment of over $27 million for a new pavilion housing state-of-the-art technology

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - State-of-the-art facilities, labs and modern learning spaces are essential to advancing skills and nurturing innovation. By investing in essential research infrastructure, the Government of Canada is cementing Canada's position as a world leader in research and innovation and building a global brand as a destination of choice that will attract talent and capital.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, inaugurated the new Pavilion D at the École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS) in Montréal. The construction of this new pavilion was funded through the Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund. The fund helped enhance and modernize research and commercialization facilities, including industry-relevant training facilities at Canada's colleges and polytechnic institutions.

The ÉTS received over $27 million in federal funding for the construction of this pavilion. This $55 million project was completed in 2019; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the inauguration was postponed until today.

Quotes

"Our government understands that by investing in research infrastructure, we are investing directly in the economy of tomorrow. And our investment in ÉTS is the perfect example, as it will help achieve the next cutting-edge innovation in Canada and strengthen technological and economic development in Quebec. Thanks to this investment, students will be able to develop their expertise and perform research on state-of-the-art equipment, preparing them for the jobs of the future."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"We are very proud of this magnificent pavilion, which supports the dynamic student experience that is at the heart of ÉTS education. This new space allows our student community to explore and innovate and to get ready to make a profound impact on the technological and economic development of tomorrow's society."

– François Gagnon, CEO of ÉTS

Quick facts

The targeted, short-term investments under the Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund promoted economic activity across Canada and helped Canada's universities and colleges train highly skilled workers, act as engines of discovery and collaborate on innovations that help Canadian companies compete and grow internationally.

and helped universities and colleges train highly skilled workers, act as engines of discovery and collaborate on innovations that help Canadian companies compete and grow internationally. The Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund supported the Government of Canada's climate change objectives by encouraging sustainable and green infrastructure projects.

climate change objectives by encouraging sustainable and green infrastructure projects. Since 2016, the government has provided more than $14 billion in new resources to support science and research.

