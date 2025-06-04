News provided byMontreal Rise Reggae Festival
Jun 04, 2025, 08:55 ET
AUGUST 8TH-10TH, 2025 @BASSIN PEEL (GRIFFINTOWN)
REGGAE RISES AGAIN IN MONTRÉAL
MONTRÉAL, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of Caribbean music at the inaugural Montreal RISE Reggae Festival! The three-night festival, running from August 8 to 10 2025, at Bassin Peel quay in Griffintown, will feature electrifying performances from top artists in reggae, dancehall, and soca. The event is co-presented by Taste of the Caribbean (TOTC) and Nouvelle Vie, in co-production with The Mahaba Youth Alliance.
"Bringing RISE Reggae to Montréal is a dream come true," says Orlando Newton, CEO of Nouvelle Vie. "We've watched this city's appetite for authentic Caribbean culture grow, and Bassin Peel is the perfect stage to unite communities through music and create memories that last a lifetime."
The festival will offer an intimate yet full-scale production featuring major international headliners, including:
- Anthony B, Kranium, Gramps Morgan and Romain Virgo, all straight from Jamaica;
- Soca queens Alison Hinds (Barbados) and Patrice Roberts (Trinidad & Tobago), and Skinny Fabulous (St. Vincent and the Grenadines), powered by Duracell;
- Dancehall icons Demarco, the legendary Sister (what a bam bam) Nancy, Lady G and Massive B.
Each evening will also spotlight special performances by Quebecois and Canadian artists, celebrating local talent alongside global stars.
TICKETS & INFO:
Now on sale at montrealrisereggaefestival.ca and local outlets in Montréal, Ottawa & Toronto. Visit the website for the full schedule, official ticket vendors, parking details and more. Follow @iloverise on social media for more announcements..
ABOUT THE ORGANIZERS
@ A GLANCE
- What: A three-day reggae-influenced festival featuring international artists with full live bands
- Where: Bassin Peel, Montréal-Griffintown (STM: metro Bonaventure and Peel, Bus Lines 35, 61, 74, Wellington/Peel)
- When: August 8th – 10th, 2025 (3PM-11PM daily)
- Who: International Artists' lineup and schedule;
- Tickets: Buy your tickets online and local outlets.
For all inquiries, media accreditation and interview requests, please contact: Laurraine Leblanc, 438-875-6543, [email protected]
