AUGUST 8TH-10TH, 2025 @BASSIN PEEL (GRIFFINTOWN)

REGGAE RISES AGAIN IN MONTRÉAL

MONTRÉAL, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of Caribbean music at the inaugural Montreal RISE Reggae Festival! The three-night festival, running from August 8 to 10 2025, at Bassin Peel quay in Griffintown, will feature electrifying performances from top artists in reggae, dancehall, and soca. The event is co-presented by Taste of the Caribbean (TOTC) and Nouvelle Vie, in co-production with The Mahaba Youth Alliance.

The Best International Reggae, Dancehall and Soca Artists. (CNW Group/Montreal Rise Reggae Festival)

"Bringing RISE Reggae to Montréal is a dream come true," says Orlando Newton, CEO of Nouvelle Vie. "We've watched this city's appetite for authentic Caribbean culture grow, and Bassin Peel is the perfect stage to unite communities through music and create memories that last a lifetime."

The festival will offer an intimate yet full-scale production featuring major international headliners, including:

Anthony B , Kranium , Gramps Morgan and Romain Virgo , all straight from Jamaica ;

, , and , all straight from ; Soca queens Alison Hinds ( Barbados ) and Patrice Roberts ( Trinidad & Tobago ), and Skinny Fabulous (St. Vincent and the Grenadines ), powered by Duracell;

( ) and ( ), and (St. Vincent and the ), powered by Duracell; Dancehall icons Demarco, the legendary Sister (what a bam bam) Nancy, Lady G and Massive B.

Each evening will also spotlight special performances by Quebecois and Canadian artists, celebrating local talent alongside global stars.

TICKETS & INFO:

Now on sale at montrealrisereggaefestival.ca and local outlets in Montréal, Ottawa & Toronto. Visit the website for the full schedule, official ticket vendors, parking details and more. Follow @iloverise on social media for more announcements..

ABOUT THE ORGANIZERS

Nouvelle Vie - Instagram

Taste of the Caribbean - Website

- Website Mahaba Youth Alliance - Instagram

@ A GLANCE

What: A three-day reggae-influenced festival featuring international artists with full live bands

A three-day reggae-influenced festival featuring international artists with full live bands Where: Bassin Peel, Montréal-Griffintown (STM: metro Bonaventure and Peel, Bus Lines 35, 61, 74, Wellington /Peel)

Bassin Peel, Montréal-Griffintown (STM: metro Bonaventure and Peel, Bus Lines 35, 61, 74, /Peel) When: August 8 th – 10 th , 2025 ( 3PM-11PM daily)

August 8 – 10 , 2025 ( daily) Who: International Artists' lineup and schedule;

International Artists' lineup and schedule; Tickets: Buy your tickets online and local outlets.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For all inquiries, media accreditation and interview requests, please contact: Laurraine Leblanc, 438-875-6543, [email protected]