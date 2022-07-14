MONTREAL, July 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Montreal real estate brokerage firm Royal LePage du Quartier was announced as the winner of the 2021 Recruiter of the Year award at the Royal LePage Leadership Conference in Bridgetown, Barbados last month.

Among Canada's most recognizable brands in real estate, Royal LePage recognizes its highest-performing leaders, selected from over 600 branches all across the country each year.

The team at Royal LePage du Quartier received the honour of being named the most outstanding recruiter in the Division 4 category, which represents offices that operate with between 149 and 250 individual brokers.

"We are humbled to have been recognized nationally by Royal LePage for the company's growth," said Yasmine Mardelli, Managing Partner responsible for Business Growth Strategy at Royal LePage du Quartier.

"What really drives us is our dedication to our team, and to building the best agency in Canada."

The Recruiter of the Year award recognizes the recruiter with the largest net agent gain annually. The top three brokerages are recognized across five designated categories determined by team size. An award is presented to the top brokerage in each category.

Royal LePage du Quartier has received the same honour several times in the past decade, each year from 2015 through 2018. The team is proud that their record for the 2021 award year has once again been awarded this distinction.

"It's an honour to be recognized as a winning team that continuously provides a positive culture that reinforces productivity and collaboration," Mardelli said.

Following this year's Royal LePage Leadership Conference last month, Royal LePage President and CEO Phil Soper offered these words with regard to recipients of the 2021 awards.

"Royal LePage is pleased to recognize exceptional leaders within our network who exemplify excellence in real estate agency management in Canada," Soper expressed.

"These individuals have demonstrated the ability to reap the rewards of significant business opportunities in highly competitive markets while providing support and encouragement to their peers during more challenging times. I am extremely proud to call these inspirational leaders, colleagues and friends," he said.

Royal Lepage du Quartier congratulates all of this year's winners and finalists, and thanks all of their colleagues across the country. They also wish to recognize the support of the Mike Ferry Organization of Las Vegas, NV, for their coaching and mentorship over the years.

The 2021 award year reflects the period from February of last year up until this past February of 2022.

ABOUT ROYAL LEPAGE DU QUARTIER

Royal LePage Du Quartier was acquired fully in 2015 and is owned and operated by Karim Dalati, Fadi Kaouk and Yasmine Mardelli.

Their brokerage team ranks in the Top 1% of the volume sold in Quebec, with over $1.7 billion in real estate sold each year. Royal Lepage Du Quartier is recognized as being among the top brokerages in Montreal and province-wide in Quebec.

SOURCE Royal LePage Du Quartier