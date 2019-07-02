Montréal Pride Festival Unveils its TD Stage Free Outdoor Programming for 2019 Featuring Diversity and Parity!

MONTRÉAL, July 2, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Montréal Pride Festival, presented by TD in collaboration with Casino de Montréal, today unveiled the complete program of the free outdoor shows to be presented on the TD stage at parc des Faubourgs, August 8 to 18, 2019. Along with the presence of headliners Ciara and Margaret Cho, the TD stage will also heat up with a host of acclaimed and beloved artists including Ariane Moffatt, Safia Nolin, Beyries, Alexandra Stréliski, Eve Salvail, Luciana, Robin S., the celebrities from Drag Superstars presented by MAC Cosmetics and Janice Robinson!

"The multifaceted and many talents of the female diversity will once again be proudly at the forefront this year! But we are equally proud to be presenting a program based on parity and that is a reflection of all our communities. Rich, diverse and whose talent will be colored by a palette of infinite colors and nuances!" said Éric Pineault, Founder and President of the 11-day festival. For a third consecutive year, the TD stage will be located in parc des Faubourgs and will dazzle festival-goers coming to celebrate sexual and gender diversity (SGD).

The largest LGBTQ+ gathering in Canada and the Francophone world will get underway at parc des Faubourgs on Friday August 9, as of 6 p.m. with the Opening Ceremony under the theme of Reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. The Montréal Pride festival will emphasize the presence and resilience of these communities throughout history as well as the yet little known realities they suffer from during a moment aimed at supporting the cause of the missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and Two-spirited persons (MMIW2S). At 8:30 p.m., the atmosphere will turn festive with the performance of Congolese singer-songwriter Dear Denizen, fronting the eclectic group NGABO that has carved out a loyal following for itself as well as a reputation for incredibly energetic performances!

Later, on Friday August 9, Ariane Moffatt will take to the TD stage to offer up the main performance only she can provide to cap off the first night of this highly colorful festival. Her presence at the Montréal Pride festival has long been awaited! Our idol, also an openly lesbian mom loved by all, has a show in store for us that promises to be in her image: sincere, open and surprising!

On Saturday August 10, as of 6 p.m., a festive rainbow will hang over the TD stage in parc des Faubourgs as open format DJ, DJ Montana, will act as the opener for the KiKi Ball Performance that will begin at 7:30 p.m. with several legendary and major performers of the Montréal and Canadian Ballroom scene. The much anticipated Illusion show will draw crowds as of 8 p.m. as the main performance of the evening with over 150 people on stage featuring some 50 drag queens! The legendary and talented Michel Dorion who has helmed this signature evening for over a decade, has several unforgettable moments and lots of surprises in store for everyone. The Drag Challenge, won last year by sports personality Georges Laraque, is back this year with participants to be announced shortly.

On Sunday August 11, to top off this first weekend of free performances on the TD stage, the Montréal Pride festival will proudly present a once-only, 100 per cent Québécois show following a 6 p.m. DJ Set by the incomparable Eve Salvail. Supernovas promises to be a prideful explosion of Quebec talent with touches of rock, blues and soul and the performances of greats Luce Dufault, Claude Dubois, King Melrose, Debbie Lynch-White, Florence K, Cassiopée, Kim Richardson, and many others! The evening's concept and artistic direction are signed Marleen Ménard, one of our LGBTQ+ community's key allies, with the musical direction by Denis Courchesne.

After a two-day hiatus on August 12 and 13, the parc des Faubourgs venue will be ready heading into the second Montréal Pride festival weekend! At 6 p.m. on Wednesday August 14, the duo of DJ Franz & Diskommander will be in charge of the TD stage to warm up the crowd prior to the extra special performance by Bo*Johnson at 7:30 p.m. Is Bo*Johnson a Voice, a Beautiful Soul or a Diva? Everyone can say or think what they want but there is no doubt that this outstanding artist will please and set the scene for the VAGUE show at 8 p.m. An evening to let oneself go with the flow and surf on the melodies of these new wave artists! To be expected: a whirlpool of emotions that will sometimes immerse the audience in troubled waters and sometimes in a river of calm with the performances of artists Safia Nolin, Alexandra Stréliski, Beyries, La Bronze, Geoffroy, Annie Sama, Anthony Carle, Wake Island and Mathis Xavier, and waves of others!

This year, at 6 p.m. on Thursday August 15, DJ Gigi will host, entertain and of course, get the tens of thousands of people to dance while they wait to take in for a fourth year in a row, the world's largest ever show of Queens having participated in the popular reality TV show RuPaul's Drag Race. Though Drag Superstars, presented by MAC Cosmetics will begin on stage at 8 p.m., it is strongly recommended that revelers show up early on that evening to get the chance to enjoy the different and endearing host, Sasha Velours along with the exclusive performances of Yvie Oddly, A'keria C. Davenport, Brooke Lynn Eight, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Trinity Taylor, Detox, Latrice Royale, Manila Luzon, Willam, Naomi Smalls and Vanessa « Miss Vangie » Mateo!

On Friday August 16, at 6 p.m., the TD stage at parc des Faubourgs will belong to the talented DJ Minas doing what he does best before the Excellence evening begins at 8 p.m., showcasing artists who are queer, trans and people of color. For this third edition of Excellence, this presentation of beauty aimed at creating a safe space allowing the artistic expression by and for queer and/or trans people of color, will highlight the talents of Cyber, Randay, Jade Above, Andy Razafi, Apollin, Joy Rider, Tammy Tuesdayz and Tika! At 10 p.m., it will be Margaret Cho's turn to wish the audience in her inimitable way, a memorable 2019 Pride! This bisexual comedian who has constantly advocated against racism, bullying and for the full recognition of persons socially discriminated against, will raise laughter from her audience and no doubt by the same token, some pertinent reflection!

Already anticipated by all, the JetSet evening presented on August 17 at 8 p.m., will follow the 6 p.m. DJ Set by world renowned and award winning (Emmy) DJ Stephan Grondin. JetSet offer up performances by Geneviève Leclerc, Luciana and Brian Justin Crum culminating with LGBTQ+ ally extraordinaire, Ciara, whose return is being hailed across the planet!

The 13th edition of the Montréal Pride festival will end on Sunday August 18, as of 3 p.m. with a memorable T-Dance with the other worldly freshness of DJ Lady McCoy whose sounds will wake-shake up revelers until the extravagant Las Bibas from Vizcaya takes over at 6 p.m. to set fire to parc des Faubourgs during a set where Janice Robinson (Dreamer, There Must Be Love) will make a special appearance. At 9 p.m., legendary DJ Tom Stephan will further stoke the fires of the audience on the TD stage with the closing notes and rhythms of the 2019 Montréal Pride festival!

