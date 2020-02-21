Montréal-Ottawa: Full VIA Rail Weekday Service Starts Monday

MONTREAL, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) is pleased to announce that full weekday service between Montréal and Ottawa will resume starting Monday, February 24.

Overview of service resumptions* Route Service Toronto- London-Windsor In full service Toronto-Sarnia In full service Toronto-Niagara Falls In full service Montréal-Ottawa Weekdays Full service (starting date planned Monday, February 24) Montréal-Ottawa weekends Full service (starting date planned Saturday, February 22)

*This information is subject to change without notice.

Since all other VIA Rail services remain cancelled until further notice, with the exception of Sudbury-White River (CP Rail) and Churchill-The Pas (Hudson Bay Railway), VIA Rail has cancelled all affected departures as per the table below.

As of February 21, 691 trains have been cancelled because of the blockades. More than 123 000 passengers have been affected.

Please note that the cancellation window of the different services is based on the minimum expected time it would take to resume the service once the line reopens.

Accordingly, we are protecting reservations as long as possible to prevent passengers from changing their travels plans unnecessarily.

Overview of service cancellations* Route Service Cancelled until Montréal-Québec City Cancelled Sunday February 23 Toronto-Ottawa Cancelled Tuesday, February 25 Toronto-Montréal Cancelled Tuesday, February 25 Senneterre-Jonquière Cancelled Tuesday, February 25 The Ocean Cancelled Tuesday, February 25 Winnipeg-The Pas Cancelled Friday, February 28 Prince Rupert- Prince George -Jasper Cancelled Friday, February 28 The Canadian Cancelled Friday, February 28

*This information is subject to change without notice.

All passengers are encouraged to visit our website for more information. Details on the refunding procedure are available on our website: https://www.viarail.ca/en/travel-advisory-information.

We remain hopeful for an end to the situation as soon as possible and encourage all parties involved to continue their efforts towards a peaceful resolution.

We thank our passengers for their continued patience and understanding.

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded five Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2007. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.

Follow VIA Rail

Twitter @VIA_rail

Facebook viarailcanada

Instagram @viarailcanada

VIA: The Blog

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

For further information: Source: Ben Marc Diendéré, Chief Public Affairs and Communications Officer, VIA Rail Canada; Marie-Anna Murat, Media Relations, VIA Rail Canada, 1 877 393-8787, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.viarail.ca/

