MONTRÉAL, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - After careful consideration and invaluable community input, we are proud to announce our transformation into Résonance Montréal. Accompanied by a refreshed logo and vibrant new colors, this rebranding marks an important step forward, symbolizing our commitment to growth, inclusivity, and the vibrancy of our community.

Our new identity comes with a refreshed online presence. For now, www.resonancemontreal.ca serves as a temporary page, offering a preview of our new look and providing key details about the transition. The full website will be launched in August 2025.

Starting in fall 2025, we will officially transition to Résonance Montréal, updating our email addresses, website, letterheads, social media pages, and official documents to reflect our new name and brand.

Why the Change?

Our rebranding initiative stems from a deep understanding of our evolving mission. While the Montreal Oral School for the Deaf has a strong legacy, the name no longer fully represented the diverse individuals and families we support. Over the years, our scope has expanded beyond traditional education, incorporating early intervention programs, comprehensive family support initiatives, and extensive community outreach. Our new name, Résonance Montréal, captures the breadth of our services and the profound impact we strive to create.

Expanding Our Mission: Free Hearing Consultations for Daycares and Preschools

As part of our renewed vision, we have rolled out a comprehensive service offering in September 2024, including a free hearing consultation initiative for daycares and preschools. So far in 2025, we are proud to have provided free hearing consultations to over 1,000 children! This initiative reinforces our commitment to early detection of hearing challenges, helping to support children's language and cognitive development.

Why Are Hearing Consultations Important?

Hearing plays a fundamental role in language development. When all senses are fully engaged, children are better equipped to thrive, setting the foundation for a successful academic journey. Undetected hearing issues—such as congestion or ear infections—can impact language acquisition and even be misinterpreted as other developmental concerns. Through early hearing consultations, we can prevent potential delays and provide families with the support they need to ensure their children reach their full potential.

A Milestone Year: Celebrating 75 Years of Impact

This rebranding is particularly meaningful as it coincides with our 75th anniversary of serving the community. For decades, we have remained steadfast in our dedication to fostering learning, communication, and connection for children with hearing loss. Résonance Montréal honors this rich history while embracing the future with renewed purpose.

We are incredibly excited about this transformation and the opportunities it brings. Thank you for your continued support and partnership as we embark on this new chapter. We look forward to celebrating this milestone together and continuing to provide exceptional education and support for all our students.

www.montrealoralschool.com

SOURCE Montreal Oral School for the Deaf

For media inquiries, please contact: Melissa Mignacca, Communications Officer, [email protected], 514 488-4946