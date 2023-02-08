MONTREAL, QC, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Entreposage Montreal Mini- Storage (MMS), Quebec's largest fully-integrated self-storage company, announced today the grand opening of its newest self-storage facility in the rapidly growing Montreal neighborhood of Hochelaga Maisonneuve.

MMS considered several options before deciding on the adaptive reuse of the former industrial complex which is strategically located at 5090 rue Hochelaga, a main artery in the area.

This latest site, hotly anticipated both by industry insiders and customers, marks the 23rd self-storage facility for the self-storage brand. Tweet this Entreposage Montreal Mini-Storage opens a new self-storage site in Hochelaga Maisonneuve. (CNW Group/Montreal Mini-Storage)

The converted building will feature around 600 self- storage units ranging in size from 12-400 sq ft over two floors, in a clean, secured, heated environment; as well as a number of amenities to increase convenience and security for all Entreposage Montreal Mini-Storage clients.

"Montreal Mini Storage, Quebec's fastest growing storage company, is thrilled to have the opportunity to start serving the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve community," announced Jeffrey Climan, co-founder and COO of MMS.

"As one of Quebec's few homegrown storage companies, we felt that the authentic Homa neighborhood was the perfect fit for our brand and our culture."

"This is an underserved area where the average storage facility was built many years ago. As such, delivering an eco-friendly design to meet our customers' standards was our top priority when planning this site. We incorporated highly efficient lighting and climate control systems to this end. Most notably, we introduced an accessible self-storage option to residents who prefer to use public transportation and avoid traveling across Autoroute 25," explained Simon Berman, Entreposage Montreal Mini-Storage's co-founder and CEO.

With this latest opening, Entreposage Montreal Mini-Storage passes the 10000 unit mark. This further consolidates the Quebec owned company as the province's largest locally managed self-storage provider.

About Entreposage Montreal Mini-Storage- Since 2004, Entreposage Montreal Mini-Storage has taken pride in providing space for your stuff.

With over 10000 self-storage units at more than 20 conveniently located facilities in Quebec, MMS is the province's largest self-storage brand trusted by over 50000 satisfied customers.

Entreposage Montreal Mini-Storage remains true to its mission to offer storage and logistical solutions to support the people in the communities it serves and their respective life transitions.

Entreposage Montreal Mini-Storage is a subsidiary of Avenir Immobilier, a Canadian real-estate group focused on the development and management of impactful industrial and commercial projects.

