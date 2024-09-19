After moving from Jamaica to Canada in 1916, Rockhead served in the First World War, worked as a railway porter, and became an entrepreneur. In 1929, he established Rockhead's Paradise, a famous Black nightclub in Montréal, which was the only one owned by a person of African descent at the time. He fostered the beginnings of Canada's jazz scene, night life, musical talent, and culture through Rockhead's Paradise, which operated from 1929 until 1980. He persevered in the face of racism and corruption, provided jobs to members of the Black community, and created a welcoming space for all. An exceptional individual, he left a lasting legacy for African Canadians, Montréalers, and jazz fans.

Rockhead's nightclub provided a crucial space where Black musicians could hone their skills through practice and performance with talented jazz artists from Montréal, the rest of Canada, and abroad. Famous musicians like Oscar Peterson, Oliver Jones, Harold "Steep" Wade, and brothers Hugh, George, and Milton Sealey informally apprenticed or performed at Rockhead's Paradise. Throughout his tenure as owner, Rockhead was an affable, charismatic host who personally greeted patrons at the door every night. He became a prominent and respected member of the Black community, whose interests he deeply cared about.

The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, and Parks Canada, recognizes significant persons, places, and events that have shaped our country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. National historic designations recall moments of greatness and triumph or cause us to contemplate the complex and challenging moments that helped define the Canada of today. By sharing these stories with Canadians, we hope to foster understanding and reflection on the diverse histories, cultures, legacies, and realities of Canada's past and present.

"Today, on behalf of the Government of Canada, I am honoured to recognize Rufus Nathaniel Rockhead as a person of national historic significance. A talented entrepreneur, Rockhead left an indelible mark on Canadian culture, fostering the birth of the Montréal jazz scene at his world-famous nightclub, Rockhead's Paradise. He fought intolerance and racism to create a showcase for young Black musicians and helped launch the careers of many of Canada's top jazz artists."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

until honourably discharged in . For his service, he received the British War Medal and Victory Medal. Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked Canada's history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and these important stories are shared with Canadians. Parks Canada is committed to working with Canadians in our efforts to tell broader, more inclusive stories in the places that it manages. In support of this goal, the Framework for History and Commemoration outlines a new, comprehensive, and engaging approach to sharing Canada's history through diverse perspectives, including shedding light on tragic and difficult periods of Canada's past.

