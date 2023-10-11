MONTREAL, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Montreal International Security Summit is set to take place on October 11-12, 2023. The summit will serve as a crucial platform for high-level policymakers, distinguished experts and journalists from North America and Europe to engage in a strategic dialogue on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The summit is organized by the Montreal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies (MIGS) at Concordia University, with the support of the Canadian Department of National Defence and the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Canada.

The two-day event consist of panel discussions on essential questions regarding how Russia's aggression is transforming global security and human rights.

Some of the speakers and moderators are: Lt. General Romeo Dallaire (MIGS), Serge Schmemann (The New York Times), Yuliya Kovaliv (Ukraine's Ambassador to Canada), Lisa Laflamme (Journalist), Lt. General Andrew Leslie, Jeremy Kinsman (Canadian International Council), Laura-Julie Perreault (La Presse), Terry Martin (TV Anchor), Christopher Walker (National Endowment for Democracy), Evan Solomon (GZero Media), Ken Roth (Princeton University), Naomi Kikoler (U.S. Holocaust Museum), Azeem Ibrahim (New Lines Institute), and more.

Quote from Lieutenant-General the Honourable Roméo A. Dallaire, Distinguished Senior Fellow at MIGS:

"The international community agreed that when civilians are targeted, when war crimes and genocide are committed, they all have a responsibility to stop it, which means to engage in stopping it, not watching it. The Montreal International Security Summit will identify concrete strategies to help Ukraine counter Russia's war of aggression"

Quote from Kyle Matthews, Executive Director at MIGS:

"The Montreal International Security Summit will bring together international actors for decisive discussions about Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, because there is a need to address the pressing security challenge and to reaffirm our commitment to supporting Ukraine in its efforts to stop Russia's genocidal invasion."

Time: October 11: from 5-8 pm / October 12: from 9 am to 5 pm.

Place: Centre Phi, 407 Rue Saint-Pierre, Montréal, QC H2Y 2M3.

SOURCE Montreal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies

For further information: For media inquiries, interview requests, access to the summit, requests for logos, and further information, please contact: Marie Lamensch, Coordinator of Program and Dissemination, [email protected] / +1 514-793-1284.