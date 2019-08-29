Montréal International Earns Consultative Status to UN Economic and Social Council

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Montréal International (MI), Greater Montréal's economic development agency, was granted consultative status to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), which plays a key role in matters of international economic and social cooperation.

Montréal International, one of the few investment promotion agencies also given the mandate to attract and retain international organizations, now has special access to ECOSOC, its subsidiary bodies, the Secretariat as well as various UN institutions.

The advantages of consultative status

Attend international conferences and events organized by the UN

Make written and oral statements at these events

Collaborate with over 5,000 international, regional, sub-regional, non-governmental, volunteer or non-profit organizations granted with consultative status to ECOSOC

Organize side events

Enter United Nations premises

"We are proud to see Montréal International obtain consultative status from ECOSOC. ECOSOC, a principal organ of the UN, helps explore ingenious solutions to address matters such as those raised by sustainable development. It's a unique opportunity for Montréal to leverage its know-how for the 2030 Agenda," said Marc-André Blanchard, Canada's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations.

"Montréal now has special access to civil society's and the UN's decision-making centres, especially when it comes to sustainable development objectives and climate change discussions. The city will enjoy a unique position in these bodies, allowing it to not only showcase Montréal's international community, but also Montréal, Québec and Canada," stated Hubert Bolduc, President and CEO of Montréal International.

Thanks to the close ties it maintains with over 60 international organizations in Montréal, Montréal International is well positioned to convey ECOSOC's priorities, events and current topics, and conversely, share its expertise with ECOSOC and the UN on matters of international organizations, foreign workers, immigration and foreign investments. MI intends to make a meaningful contribution to the studies and status reports, to consultations with key stakeholders and to other major ECOSOC functions that impact Montréal.

What is it ECOSOC?

The Economic and Social Council, an international forum for disseminating information, is the principal organ that coordinates the economic, social, environmental and related work of the 14 United Nations specialized agencies, including the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) established in Montréal, functional commissions and five regional commissions. Its role is to formulate public policy recommendations addressed to Member States of the UN.1

Montréal: Home to international organizations

With over 60 international organizations, including four UN headquarters, Montréal ranks 3rd in North America for the number of international organizations.

