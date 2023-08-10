Montreal International Auto Show 2024: Exciting Announcements

MONTREAL, Aug. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS), presented by iA Financial Group, will return to the Palais des congrès from January 19 to 28, 2024. With its renewed scale, the event will once again occupy all three levels of the Palais des congrès de Montréal. The new edition also brings excellent news with the confirmed participation of Ford and Lincoln Canada.

Luis Pereira, Executive Director of MIAS, expressed his enthusiasm by stating, "We are delighted to announce today the return of Ford and Lincoln to the 2024 Montreal Auto Show and we thank them for their confidence in our organization. The absence of Ford and Lincoln in the last MIAS had been noticed by both visitors and the media, underscoring the significance of their return this year."

These positive developments for the 2024 edition follow the recent announcement of an in-depth strategic reflection study on the future of the event. The aim is to renew and provide the best possible experience for visitors. Currently underway, this process includes surveys of the general public as well as dealers in the Montreal area. The results of this initiative will be unveiled by the 2025 edition, while also offering various novelties for the January 2024 event.

